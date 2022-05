We are back to the top of the Washington Nationals rotation once again as Patrick Corbin, the Opening Day starter, takes the mound again tonight for his sixth start of the 2022 season. He is a veteran pitcher who played most of his career in the NL West, and this will be his 14th start in Coors Field in Colorado. His career ERA there is 5.91, but it is a mixed bag of successes and failures there. Last year, Corbin pitched 6.0 innings of 2-run baseball for one of his good starts there.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO