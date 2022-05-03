ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met Gala 2022: Dakota Johnson is a sheer delight in a daringly see-through Gucci catsuit as she attends fashion's biggest night WITHOUT Chris Martin

By Sameer Suri For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Dakota Johnson was a sheer delight Monday when she arrived at the star-studded Met Gala, often dubbed fashion's biggest night.

The 32-year-old showcased her sensational figure in a see-through black jumpsuit that Vogue reports was designed by Alessandro Michele of Gucci.

Although she is in a longtime relationship with Coldplay heartthrob Chris Martin, she attended the glittering event solo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MI1SG_0fRZlnKS00
Looking fab: Dakota Johnson was a sheer delight Monday when she arrived at the star-studded Met Gala, often dubbed fashion's biggest night

Dakota had also attended the 2019 Met Gala stag - though she started dating Chris in 2017 - and was also wearing Gucci that year.

This year the Met Gala returned to its usual date of the first Monday in May, after last year's event had to be held in September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, has been at the helm of the Met Gala for more than a quarter of a century.

The theme of the 2022 event was Gilded Glamour, with Vogue instructing guests 'to embody the grandeur - and perhaps the dichotomy - of Gilded Age New York.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Ahgo_0fRZlnKS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13h4Cp_0fRZlnKS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yc59I_0fRZlnKS00
Premise: The theme of the 2022 event was Gilded Glamour, with Vogue instructing guests 'to embody the grandeur - and perhaps the dichotomy - of Gilded Age New York'

Guests would have been able to draw plenty of inspiration from movies set in the period, such as Martin Scorsese's The Age Of Innocence starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

Meanwhile Dakota, the scion of celebrity parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, hit the red carpet in a look much more redolent of the glam rock era.

Her smoldering lace getup was dripping with shimmering metallic fringe that complemented her ornate drop earrings.

However she added a Gilded Age touch to her look by wrapping herself in a luscious cape that appeared to draw some influence from a 19th century dressing gown.

The maroon statement piece hung open over her sizzling black catsuit and featured a luxuriously thick sash loosely tied at the front.

Georgie Eisdell was responsible for Dakota's makeup, which included a rock 'n' roll chic smoky eye, while Mark Townsend was behind her 1970s hairdo.

Her stylist for the evening's festivities was Kate Young, who was seen by her side as she strode up the Metropolitan Museum Of Art's iconic staircase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOEsS_0fRZlnKS00
On the move: Her stylist for the evening's festivities was Kate Young, who was seen by her side as she strode up the Metropolitan Museum Of Art's iconic staircase
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrBc1_0fRZlnKS00
Sizzling sensations: While on the red carpet, Dakota and Kate got in a bit of posing with the on-theme Jessica Chastain, whose look was also from Gucci

While on the red carpet, Dakota and Kate got in a bit of posing with the on-theme Jessica Chastain, whose look was also from Gucci.

Dakota also mingled at the event with Jared Leto, who had coordinated his look to exactly match with Alessandro Michele.

Jared made a splash last year by delivering a camp classic performance as a black sheep of the Gucci family in the film House Of Gucci starring Lady Gaga.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDazJ_0fRZlnKS00
Film stars: Dakota also mingled at the event with Jared Leto, who had coordinated his look to exactly match with Alessandro Michele

Page Six

Kylie Jenner wears Off-White wedding gown on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to surprise. Along with her clan of sisters – who were all invited to the 2022 Met Gala for the first time by Anna Wintour – Kylie Jenner had her own take on “Gilded Glamour.” The 24-year-old donned an Off-White wedding dress on the red carpet, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. But this gown had a twist: the veil was attached to a backward baseball hat, perhaps an homage to all-American sports. While Kim Kardashian has been a regular at past Met Galas, this will be the first year for her famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney. See all the celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022 with Page Six Style’s live coverage. But this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. While she was absent last year, in 2019, she sported an all-purple ensemble next to sisters Kendall and Kim. She and her family come hot off the tails of their court case against Blac Chyna, which reached a verdict today. While Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna.
CELEBRITIES
