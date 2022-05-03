ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Squatters steal nearly $50K in items from Maryland home during residents’ vacation: police

By Deron Dalton
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Maryland residents recently returned home from vacation, but instead of getting to relax and unwind, they found squatters in their apartment and their belongings missing. According to FOX 5 DC, two suspects — a man and a woman — are on the run from authorities. Photos of the pair were released,...

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
