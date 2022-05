Popular burrito restaurant La India Bonita will return to League City within the next several months. The eatery, which has been closed for over a year after a vehicle struck its building at 213 E. Main St., will reopen not far away at a former drive-through bank at 401 E. Main St. League City officials said work will be underway this spring and that the restaurant may open this year. www.facebook.com/laindiabonitalc.

LEAGUE CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO