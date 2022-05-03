Edwardsville shuts out De Smet, improves to 22-0

Edwardsville shortstop Kayden Jennings fires a throw to first base for an out during Monday's game against De Smet at Tom Pile Field. (Rick Brewer/For the Intelligencer)

It tuns out, Mother Nature can’t slow down the Edwardsville Tigers either.

Playing on a rainy Monday afternoon, the Tigers scored runs in each of the first three innings on their way to a 9-0 victory over De Smet at Tom Pile Field.

Edwardsville is now 22-0. It was the 48 th consecutive regular-season win, dating back to a 3-1 loss to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on April 23, 2021.

The Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the state by Prep Baseball Report Illinois and MaxPreps and No. 17 in the country by College Baseball News.

De Smet falls to 11-11.

On Monday, Grant Huebner led a 10-hit attack for Edwardsville with a 3-for-3 day at the plate and a career-high four RBIs. He is currently on a seven-game hitting streak.

Spencer Stearns was 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs and Jacoby Roberson was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Caeleb Copeland drove in a run. Stearns’ double was the only extra-base hit for the Tigers.

Jake Holder earned the win on the mound, throwing five scoreless innings and allowing two hits with a strikeout and a walk. He is now 4-0 with a 1.50 ERA in 18.2 innings pitched.

After giving up back-to-back singles in the second, Holder set down 10 straight before a one-out walk in the fifth. It was erased by an inning-ending double play.

Andrew Hendrickson and Zack Schmidt each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

Edwardsville jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on a one-out RBI double to right by Stearns to score Huebner and an RBI single from Copeland to score Stearns.

The Tigers doubled the lead in the second when Huebner’s two-run single scored Cade Hardy and Kayden Jennings for the 4-0 lead.

In the third, EHS broke the game open with four runs on just two hits.

With Copeland and Hardy on base after a walk and hit by pitch, respectively, Roberson lined a two-run single into center to extend the lead to 6-0. After Jennings was hit by a pitch, Huebner came through with his second two-run single of the day to make it 8-0.

Edwardsville went up 9-0 in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Stearns to score Jennings.

Monday’s win was the start of a busy week for the Tigers, who are scheduled to play six games this week.

EHS will travel to third-ranked Belleville East at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before turning around and hosting the Lancers at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The second game in the series was moved up a day to Thursday's weather forecast of rain.

Edwardsville will then host the Tiger Classic this week.

The Tigers are scheduled to face Teutopolis at 7 p.m. Friday, Highland at 10 a.m. Saturday and Chatham Glenwood at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.