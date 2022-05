INMAN — Today is election day for the proposed $5 million Inman USD 448 bond issue. Shall Unified School District No. 448, McPherson County, Kansas (Inman), issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $5,000,000, to pay the costs to: (a) construct, furnish and equip athletic improvements in the District, including facilities for football/track and field, baseball, softball, improve site drainage, improvements to address handicap access (Americans with Disabilities Act) and other code compliance challenges, and necessary demolition; and (b) make all other necessary improvements related thereto; all pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 10-101 et seq., K.S.A. 25-2018(f), and K.S.A. 72-5457.

INMAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO