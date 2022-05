Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday that Elon Musk should not be underestimated after his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter. "You wouldn't want to underestimate Elon. What he did at Tesla is amazing, helping with climate change, what he did at SpaceX," Gates told the "Today" show. "Will he, this time, make that improvement? … Elon thinks he can improve Twitter. Well, I don't know specifically what he'll do, but there's an opportunity and we need innovation in that space."

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO