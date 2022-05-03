Kentucky Derby Odds: Zandon, Epicenter Top Favorites After Draw

Twenty thoroughbreds will be at the center of the sports world on Saturday when the 2022 Kentucky Derby runs at Churchill Downs. Veteran jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. will return to the big stage aboard Mo Donegal and is making his sixth Kentucky Derby appearance at the age of 29. Ortiz currently leads all 2022 Kentucky Derby jockeys by purse earnings this year, but is still in search of his first Kentucky Derby win. Saturday's race will also be a reunion between Ortiz and Mo Donegal, as the Puerto Rican jockey was aboard the young horse for three previous races. Zandon is the favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds at 3-1, with Epicenter (7-2), Messier (8-1) and Mo Donegal (10-1) coming in as notable 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions of your own.

SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO