Kentucky State

Kentucky Derby Odds: Zandon, Epicenter Top Favorites After Draw

By Mike Cole
NESN
NESN
 2 days ago
The field and draw for the 2022 Kentucky Derby is set, and the countdown to the run for the roses is officially on. Triple Crown season begins Saturday...

CBS Sports

Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, bets: Expert picks released for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

Favorites have fared well over the years at the annual Run for the Roses, as 51 Kentucky Derby champions were favored. That bodes well for Zandon, the 3-1 favorite according to the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Zandon has won just two of his four starts, but the three-year-old colt will try to win the first leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2022 is 6:57 p.m. ET. Zandon leads a loaded 2022 Kentucky Derby field that also includes several talented 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, including Epicenter (7-2), Messier (8-1), White Abarrio (10-1) and Mo Donegal (10-1). With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

LIST: Kentucky Derby, Oaks 148 post position and odds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Draw day for the Kentucky Derby and Oaks races is officially in the books. Nest is the morning line favorite for the Oaks while Zandon is the morning line favorite for the Derby. Check out the player below to watch the full replay of draw day 2022.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Q 105.7

Will Chad Brown Finally Win A Kentucky Derby?

There is nothing quite like the Kentucky Derby. It is one of my favorite times of the year as it signifies the start of the beloved horse racing season. The first Saturday in May every year at Churchill Downs in Louisville Kentucky is where avid horse racing fans and casual horse racing fans join as one in the most historic horse racing event in the sport. The field looks really strong for the 2022 Derby and there is a local horse trainer who have a horse featured in the race on Saturday evening. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:
KENTUCKY STATE
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
numberfire.com

Race Analysis for Oaks Day at Churchill Downs (5/6/22)

According to numberFire Racing's analysis, these are the best bets to make on TVG on Friday, May 6th. Race 6 – La Troienne Stakes (Gr 1) 1 - Jilted Bride: A 7 3/4 lengths winner of an allowance optional claimer at Oaklawn Park last time. Has finished in the top three on all four runs at this track. Third both starts in minor graded stakes and more of the same probably the best she can hope for at the top level.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Epicenter can give trainer Steve Asmussen his first Kentucky Derby win

Steve Asmussen is a Hall of Fame trainer, a two-time Eclipse Award winning trainer and a legend in Thoroughbred racing. A consummate horseman, he has won practically every premier race in the United States and in 2021, he became the all-time leading winningest North American trainer. That lead has only expanded on this year with over 140 wins to his credit. With over 9,700 victories throughout his remarkable career, there has been one trophy that has eluded him, however – the Kentucky Derby.
PETS
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, odds, draw: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races reveals picks

Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal will try to repeat his success on the rail for a third time when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Mo Donegal's two biggest career victories, the Remsen Stakes and Wood Memorial, both came when he drew the No. 1 post. For the Kentucky Derby 2022, he drew the rail a third time. Trained by two-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Todd Pletcher, Mo Donegal is 10-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Zandon, who will leave from post No. 10, is 3-1 among the 2022 Kentucky Derby horses. Epicenter, who drew post No. 3, is 7-2 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.
SPORTS
NESN

Bruins, Celtics Fans Have Easy Rooting Choice For Kentucky Derby

If you’re a Boston Bruins and/or Celtics fan and want to find a horse to root for in the Kentucky Derby, we have the perfect horse for you. With the Kentucky Derby just days away, many are beginning to place their bets or figure out just how to bet on the annual event. But if you’re just looking for someone to root for, look no further than Classic Causeway.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who nailed 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles releases picks

Twenty thoroughbreds will be at the center of the sports world on Saturday when the 2022 Kentucky Derby runs at Churchill Downs. Veteran jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. will return to the big stage aboard Mo Donegal and is making his sixth Kentucky Derby appearance at the age of 29. Ortiz currently leads all 2022 Kentucky Derby jockeys by purse earnings this year, but is still in search of his first Kentucky Derby win. Saturday's race will also be a reunion between Ortiz and Mo Donegal, as the Puerto Rican jockey was aboard the young horse for three previous races. Zandon is the favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds at 3-1, with Epicenter (7-2), Messier (8-1) and Mo Donegal (10-1) coming in as notable 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions of your own.
SPORTS
