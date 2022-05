The Anderson County Election Commission website stated all precincts had reported as of 9:38 p.m. Tuesday, election day for the county Republican and Democratic primaries. There were some upsets as two incumbent judges — General Sessions, Division I, Judge Don Layton and Division II Judge Roger Miller — are believed to have lost their bids for re-election in the Republican Primary, although the loss in Miller's case is by only 14 votes. There were no candidates in the...

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO