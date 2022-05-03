Police: Greenbelt officers shoot, wound man with knife

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Two Maryland police officers shot and wounded a man with a knife during a call for a person experiencing mental health issues on Monday, police said.

Greenbelt police spokeswoman Hannah Glasgow said officers were called to a home on Plateau Place for a report of a suicidal male, news outlets report. The man who was shot was the one who called officers to the house, she said.

When officers made contact with the man at the home, he had a knife in his hand and didn’t comply with officers’ orders to drop it, Glasgow said.

When the man exited the home rapidly toward officers and raised the knife, two officers fired and the man was injured, she said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable, non-critical condition on Monday, the department said.

The officers were wearing body cameras that captured the incident and officials hope to release the footage within the week, Glasgow said in an email.

Both officers were male, one joined the department in 2014 and the other last year, and they’re on routine paid administrative leave, the department said. The Attorney General’s Office’s Independent Investigations Unit declined the case based on the man’s injuries.

Prince George’s County police are leading the investigation and Greenbelt police are assisting, Glasgow said.