ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Injured England star Jordan Nobbs faces anxious wait to discover Euro 2022 fate

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MxaI5_0fRZizqz00

England midfielder Jordan Nobbs faces a nervous wait to see if she will be fit for this summer’s European Championship after her domestic season with Arsenal was ended by a knee injury.

The 29-year-old left the pitch in tears at the end of the Gunners’ 7-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday and boss Jonas Eidevall has revealed she will miss the Women’s Super League title run-in.

The Gunners play Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday and need to win to have any hope of overtaking Chelsea on the final day of the season.

Nobbs will undergo more assessment this week to find out the full extent of the injury.

“Initially we have scanned it and unfortunately she is going to miss the rest of the season with Arsenal,” Eidevall said.

“But it is an injury with ongoing assessment during the week. We will know more after they have looked at it.

“We have to wait and see, but it is so frustrating for us, most of all for Jordan not being able to participate at the end of the season. We can just hope that it is as good as possible.”

England are among the favourites to win the Women’s Euro 2022, which is being played on home soil.

Nobbs, who was in the most recent squad for games last month, missed out on the 2019 World Cup after suffering a serious knee injury six months before.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

St Mirren wait for injury updates on Connor Ronan and Jordan Jones

Loan duo Connor Ronan and Jordan Jones could have played their last games for St Mirren after returning to their respective parent clubs to have injuries assessed. Wolves midfielder Ronan, 24, who picked up awards for St Mirren’s player of the year, social media player of the year and goal of the season at the club’s awards event on Sunday, has been carrying an ankle knock.
SOCCER
newschain

Ashley Westwood bringing ‘good knowledge’ to Burnley survival bid – Mike Jackson

Mike Jackson is drawing on all the experience at his disposal to try to keep Burnley in the Premier League. The Clarets have climbed out of the bottom three after picking up 10 points from four games since Jackson was appointed interim manager following the sacking of Sean Dyche and appear to be in a three-way battle with Leeds and Everton to avoid the final relegation spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Promotion or relegation: What is at stake this weekend?

Watford’s relegation from the Premier League could be confirmed this weekend while the League Two promotion picture and Championship play-offs will be decided. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what is at stake in the weekend’s fixtures. Premier League. Norwich are down and Watford will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Nobbs
Daily Mail

Nervous, Jamie?! Carragher said that Real Madrid would have 'absolutely NO CHANCE' of winning the Champions League after last-16 fightback vs PSG - but ex-Red insists he is 'very confident' Liverpool will be victorious in final

Jamie Carragher has certainly made his bed when it comes to the Champions League final having previously written off Real Madrid after their victory against PSG back in March. The LaLiga champions have performed comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and now Manchester City in the knockout-stages, securing an unlikely place in the final on May 28 against Liverpool in Paris.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Brighton expect Enock Mwepu to miss remainder of season

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu is set to miss the final three matches of the Premier League season because of a groin injury. Mwepu limped off in the 64th minute of Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Wolves and boss Graham Potter has revealed the Zambia international is unlikely to feature against Manchester United, Leeds or West Ham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Arsenal#Emirates Stadium#The Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Euro
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Jose Mourinho: Roma win over Leicester 'our Champions League'

Roma manager Jose Mourinho said he was "very emotional" following his side's Europa Conference League semi-final win over Leicester City on Thursday. The Italian club will face Feyenoord in the inaugural final on 25 May in Tirana, Albania. Mourinho is the first manager to reach the final of a major...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Feyenoord through to Europa Conference League final after holding Marseille

Feyenoord are through to a Europa Conference League final against Roma after holding Marseille 0-0 at the Stade Velodrome to advance 3-2 on aggregate. Marseille, who lost Dimitri Payet to injury in the first half, created a number of chances but were unable to find a breakthrough as Feyenoord secured their first European final appearance since winning the UEFA Cup in 2002.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy