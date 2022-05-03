ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRAFFIC ALERT: SER Construction Partners to install culverts at Marcado Creek

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
VICTORIA, Texas – Between Friday, May 6, beginning at 7 p.m., to Monday, Mat 9, at 5 a.m., SER Construction Partners will entirely close the northbound frontage road. Workers will install drainage culverts at Marcado Creek, as part of the ongoing frontage road construction project on US 59 between Loop 463 and the railroad overpass in Telferner.

The northbound frontage road will close from the entrance ramp north of Shoppa’s Farm Supply north to the new overpass at Access Rd. The contractor will perform 24-hour work operations during the frontage road closure. Workers will install the new drainage culverts and repair the pavement during this time.

The contractor will install detour signs in the area for the northbound frontage road access. The roads will reopen once all work is complete, weather permitting.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) provided the above information.

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

