Movies

DON'T WORRY DARLING Trailer Starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine

hot967.fm
 2 days ago

Harry Style stars in and is being directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde. Here's the trailer to her directorial debut,...

hot967.fm

The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer 'Ticket to Paradise' at CinemaCon

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will soon be back together on the big screen and on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Universal Pictures teased a first look at their pairing in Ol Parker's romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. It casts Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple that reunites and travels to Bali to stop their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago by marrying someone she just met. Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Amanda O'Dempsey, Rowan Chapman, Murran Kain and Vanessa Everett round out the cast.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Syracuse.com

Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise, sings new 'Top Gun: Maverick' song; more: Buzz

Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise, sings new 'Top Gun: Maverick' song. Take his breath away: Lady Gaga gave Syracuse-born actor Tom Cruise a kiss on the cheek when he visited her at her Las Vegas residency, and he returned the gesture. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," she wrote Monday, along with photos of the friendly smooch. On Tuesday morning, Mother Monster debuted her new song for the "Top Gun: Maverick" soundtrack: "Hold My Hand," an uplifting anthem which she calls "a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time." The track will appear in the new "Top Gun" sequel, premiering May 27 in theaters, featuring Cruise as Maverick opposite Miles Teller (as Goose's son), Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. The original 1986 film featured some unforgettable music, including Kenny Loggins' "Danger Zone," "Playing with the Boys" and Berlin's "Take My Breath Away."
SYRACUSE, NY
Harper's Bazaar

Salma Hayek Joins the Cast of Magic Mike's Last Dance

Salma Hayek has signed on to star in a highly-anticipated threequel. The House of Gucci actor joined the cast of Magic Mike's Last Dance, where she'll lead the film alongside franchise lead Channing Tatum. Her casting was announced this week, with the Frida actor assuming Westworld star Thandie Newton's role after the British actor stepped away from the film for personal reasons.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn't watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn't watch his own movies and couldn't recall the question he was asked. "I don't watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?" Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates"Order in the court, or I will have you removed," Judge Azcarate said. "Understood? Thank you."The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp's lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Olivia Wilde
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his "Don't Say Gay Bill," by seeking to revoke Disney World's designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew's upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel's Vanity Fair gown.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her 'Absolutely Stunning' Awards Show Look

"NCIS: Los Angeles" star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight's "NCIS: Los Angeles" episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

'Cheers' Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson's Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson's attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show's incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Lady Gaga announces new 'Top Gun: Maverick' song 'Hold My Hand'

Lady Gaga has shared details of a new track, 'Hold My Hand', set to feature on the forthcoming Tom Cruise film Top Gun: Maverick. Posting on social media, Gaga explained that she had been working on the track "for years", and spoke candidly about what both the process and end result meant to her.
MUSIC
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date's apartment, including two pregnancy books: 'I don't have words'

A woman has revealed several "red flags" that she found in the apartment of the man she's dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman's ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: "Red flags in his apartment."She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. "Four laptops…what are you hiding?" Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a "girl's ring" on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

