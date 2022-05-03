ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal not looking past Tottenham game as title race hots up – Jonas Eidevall

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VMZeA_0fRZieYy00

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall is refusing to look beyond his side’s must-win Women’s Super League game against rivals Tottenham as the title race hots up.

The Gunners have to beat their north London neighbours at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night if they are to have any hope of becoming champions on the final day.

Victory will see them move a point behind current leaders Chelsea, but their hopes will be over if Spurs can avoid defeat.

Eidevall says there is no point focusing on Sunday, when they travel to West Ham.

“I don’t look that far ahead, I have massive respect for the Tottenham side,” he said. “We need to focus on winning and if we can do that everything will be on the line on Sunday. We need to do it ourselves tomorrow.

“It is a massive game for us, going to the Emirates, it’s a north London derby. Let’s focus on that, if we don’t win then it’s all over and Sunday doesn’t matter.

“We need to do something tomorrow.

“I always say ‘it’s a derby so it is filled with emotions’. It is two very different teams. Both have been performing well in the season.

“For me, that is unrealistic thinking about Sunday now. It is Tottenham. I am so excited to go to the Emirates and play them.

“First we take that and then we’ll think about West Ham.”

Spurs, who have lost twice to Chelsea in recent weeks, have never beaten Arsenal, though took a point from them in a feisty reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Boss Rehanne Skinner says it would not mean more to her if they were able to deny the Gunners a shot at the title.

We hope to rise to the challenge and that is what's on the players' minds

“They were our biggest fans when we were playing Chelsea to be honest,” she said.

“I’m not concerned about the title race, I am just concerned about getting as many points as we can out of the last two games.

“It is going to be a tough test, that is what these games are about. We hope to rise to the challenge and that is what’s on the players’ minds.

“We want to try and get points out of it. They are a tough team and we are going to make it as hard as we can and maybe we can cause an upset and let’s hope that is the case.”

Manchester City will move into third position – a Champions League qualification spot – if they can make it eight wins in a row.

City take on Birmingham, fresh from a 7-2 hammering of Brighton at the weekend.

Gareth Taylor’s side have not dropped any points since losing to Chelsea at the start of February and will climb above their city rivals Manchester United with victory.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Brighton expect Enock Mwepu to miss remainder of season

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu is set to miss the final three matches of the Premier League season because of a groin injury. Mwepu limped off in the 64th minute of Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Wolves and boss Graham Potter has revealed the Zambia international is unlikely to feature against Manchester United, Leeds or West Ham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ashley Westwood bringing ‘good knowledge’ to Burnley survival bid – Mike Jackson

Mike Jackson is drawing on all the experience at his disposal to try to keep Burnley in the Premier League. The Clarets have climbed out of the bottom three after picking up 10 points from four games since Jackson was appointed interim manager following the sacking of Sean Dyche and appear to be in a three-way battle with Leeds and Everton to avoid the final relegation spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Villarreal vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League semi-final

Villarreal have plenty to do if they are to overcome Liverpool and reach the final of the Champions League.A 2-0 defeat at Anfield leaves Unai Emery’s side needing a much improved performance if they are to end their opponents’ quadruple hopes.Jurgen Klopp’s side are riding high as they go in search of four trophies and managed to escape a tricky Premier League fixture against Newcastle with a narrow win.The 2019 winners of this competition will be cautious of taking their eye off the ball despite entering with a two-goal lead in this run of must-win fixtures as they pursue three...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Taylor
ClutchPoints

3 signings Manchester City must make to reach Champions League final in 2023

Manchester City expected to be headed to the Champions League final. The writing was on the wall for the Citizens to clinch their spot against Liverpool in the final, before Rodrygo and Real Madrid staged a stunning last-minute comeback to rip the semifinal back into their grasp and book a trip to Paris. It’ll be back to the drawing board for Pep Guardiola and Co. as the coveted Champions League title eludes him. This will go down as another disappointing campaign for Guardiola and Manchester City, and they’ll be more determined than ever to reach finally win the Champions League final next season. As usual, expect a flurry of movement in the transfer market from the Premier League giants, who have a seemingly endless source of funding from ownership. Some big names could be on the roster next year, and with that in mind, here are three Manchester City signings the club must make in order to reach the 2023 Champions League final, including Erling Haaland.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Birmingham City#Women S Super League
Daily Mail

The battle for the Premier League, fourth place AND survival are on a knife-edge. ADAM SHERGOLD risks upsetting fans everywhere and predicts the final 38 results and table of a gripping season

The Premier League season is rushing headlong towards its conclusion and there's EVERYTHING still to play for. Whether it's Manchester City and Liverpool going head-to-head for the title, Arsenal and Tottenham duelling it out to finish fourth or Everton, Leeds United and Burnley scrapping desperately to avoid relegation, so much remains at stake.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Super League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

If Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win their 14th Champions League it 'will be their greatest victory EVER' after seeing off PSG, Chelsea and Man City, claims Steve McManaman

Steve McManaman has claimed a 14th Champions League success for Real Madrid could be the 'greatest victory ever' after they staged a remarkable fightback to book a final showdown with Liverpool. Trailing 5-3 on aggregate to Manchester City as the second leg of their semi-final entered the final minute of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

United to change cup competition ticket format

Manchester United have bowed to fan complaints and got rid of their controversial obligation to buy Champions League and FA Cup tickets within the purchase of a season ticket. From 2022-23, fans will be given the option of adding individual competitions to a season ticket, which covers all 19 Premier League games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Promotion or relegation: What is at stake this weekend?

Watford’s relegation from the Premier League could be confirmed this weekend while the League Two promotion picture and Championship play-offs will be decided. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what is at stake in the weekend’s fixtures. Premier League. Norwich are down and Watford will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy