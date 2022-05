Jaden Smith is the ninth Montana State football player, and the third wide receiver, to enter the transfer portal since the 2021 regular season ended. Smith, who started the first 11 games last season, announced his entrance into the portal Friday on social media. The Texas native is a rising redshirt sophomore recruited by Jeff Choate, who left MSU to be co-defensive coordinator at Texas and was replaced by Brent Vigen last year.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO