East Lansing, MI

Play of the Week: Ahn’s sliding catch for MSU

By Audrey Dahlgren
 2 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This Play of the Week gem came to you from the final game of Michigan State Baseball’s series against Minnesota Sunday.

In the top of the ninth the Gophers had the bases loaded with two outs and just when it looked like Riley Swenson’s shot to left-center was going to drop, Peter Ahn came out of nowhere and slide to make the game-winning grab.

It’s how the Spartans were able to complete the sweep of the Gophers for their first Big Ten sweep since 2018.

