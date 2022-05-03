ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

What were the names stitched in Hillary Clinton’s Met Gala dress?

By Amelia Beamer
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ni3OX_0fRZhGXR00

MAKING her first appearance at the Met Gala in over two decades, Hillary Clinton had to make a statement.

Clinton did so by wearing a Bordeaux dress with the names of 60 late women who she has looked up to in her life embroidered into its hem and neckline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxC1E_0fRZhGXR00
Look carefully, and you can spot names across the fabric in Hillary Clinton's dress Credit: Getty

What were the names stitched in Hillary Clinton's Met Gala dress?

The names, which were stitched in the same color as the dress's fabric, were a shout to womankind.

Designed by Joseph Altuzarra, the 60 names on the dress included those of Madeline Albright, Abigail Adams, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Lady Bird Johnson, and her mother, Dorothy Rodham.

“I would’ve filled the entire dress,” Clinton said to Met Gala red carpet hosts Hamish Bowels and Vanessa Hudgens.

“We decided to stick with women who were no longer with us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpVhI_0fRZhGXR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8cpb_0fRZhGXR00

What was the meaning behind the names on Clinton's dress being hand-stitched?

It was meant to give the nod to the working-class people of the era.

According to Vogue: "Instead of taking inspiration from Gilded Age clothing favored by the likes of the Astors and the Vanderbilts, Altuzarra looked to homemade quilts in the second half of the 19th century."

He paid particular attention to "friendship quilts" which were popular during the time.

These quilts were created together by members of the community to mark special occasions and were then signed by their creators (often using embroidery) before being gifted to a friend who was moving, getting married, or celebrating some other significant life event.

According to the magazine, "Not only was this a chance for Clinton to honor the women she looks up to but it was also a way to honor those homemakers and craftspeople who would normally not be featured in an institution like The Metropolitan Museum of Art."

“I do think America has a very rich and long history of folk craftsmanship, which I thought was a really nice story to allude to,” Altuzarra told the publication.

“People who aren’t famous but who would quilt at home and create things for their families.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wvH9_0fRZhGXR00
Hillary Clinton in Joseph Altuzarra at the 2022 Met Gala Credit: Getty

Who is designer Joseph Altuzarra?

Altuzarra is a Parisian-born designer, who now calls the US his home.

He creates ready-to-wear high-end pieces for women.

According to his website, Joseph was born in 1983, to "a Chinese-American mother and French father."

"His multicultural upbringing and avid interest in different facets of culture–ranging from film to literature to craft–are key influences throughout his work."

His pieces are available on the Altuzarra website and at high-end retailers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7wVj_0fRZhGXR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8Sn4_0fRZhGXR00

This isn't the first time Altuzarra has been connected to Hillary Clinton.

In 2016, during her bid for presidency, Altuzarra designed a graphic t-shirt for the democratic nominee, which was officially sold through Clinton's Made For History campaign.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Every Head-Turning Red Carpet Look From the 2022 Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala made a triumphant return this year on May 2, otherwise known as the first Monday in May, which is when the annual fête traditionally takes place. As the second series in a two-part exhibition titled "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the annual fundraising event supports the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Naturally, a star-studded crowd was in attendance, with headliners including Vanessa Hudgens, who arrived in a sheer black gown by Moschino. La La Anthony followed suit in a cutout dress by LaQuan Smith.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

The 2022 Met Gala: The 10 best dressed

On Monday evening, the Met Gala returned to its usual scheduling as the museum hosted its charitable event on the first Monday of May, bringing out some of the world's biggest stars, who embraced Old Hollywood glamour and celebrated the Gilded Age. This year's theme was a continuation of last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Does Burgundy All Over in Embellished Dress & Satin Pumps at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lala Anthony pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the 2022 Met Gala in New York tonight. The “Power” alum is hosting the 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Vanessa Hudgens. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET. For fashion’s biggest night, Anthony wore a deep burgundy dress. The top portion of the silky gown came up around her neck to form a choker. The bottom portion was a wrap design, which included a risky thigh-high slit. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Bird Johnson
Person
Abigail Adams
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Rosa Parks
Person
Harriet Tubman
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Makes an Elegant Met Gala Arrival in Crisscross Dress & Hidden Heels on the Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey brought elegance to the 2022 Met Gala on Monday in New York in an all-black look. She was seen exiting The Pierre Hotel to make her way to the big event. The model set herself apart from all the glitz and glam of the night by opting for a dress with a subdued color, but had eye-catching construction. The star stood tall in a black crisscrossed bodice that hung over her shoulders and laid over her back much like a scarf. The bodice transitioned into a diamond cutout, showing off the star’s mid-drift,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The history behind the Marilyn Monroe dress worn by Kim Kardashian to the 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian donned a slinky, skin-coloured gown once worn by none other than Marilyn Monroe to the 2022 Met Gala on Monday night.The reality star paired the iconic dress with a white cropped fur coat and bleached hair to emulate the sex symbol – 60 years after Monroe wore the dress at an event in Madison Square Garden in 1962.Kardashian, who attended the event with boyfriend Pete Davidson by her side, told US Vogue that when she first tried on the dress, it had to be “transported by guards” and she “had to wear gloves” to handle the fragile material.The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dress#Stitched#Vogue#Gilded#Astors
People

Every Look Sarah Jessica Parker Has Worn to the Met Gala

The star has said she's "a stickler for the theme," and proves it by hitting the Met Gala steps in unforgettable outfits, over-the-top headpieces and — always — plenty of homework put into the final ensemble: "I don't understand how everyone else didn't spend seven to 10 months working on it," she told Vogue. Look back at every outfit she has worn to the Costume Institute benefit gala.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

What is ‘Gilded Glamour’ and why is it this year’s Met Gala theme?

The Met Gala is set to return on the first Monday in May, after several postponements thanks to COVID-19. Fashion’s biggest red carpet will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, and is sure to draw major star power. While 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed gala was pushed to September, this year’s will serve as a continuation of sorts, with a slightly tweaked (but still all-American) theme and a new dress code that’s sure to inspire everyone from Kim Kardashian to Rihanna. With hosts Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Opts for Cozy Glamour Post-Met Gala

Kim Kardashian had a momentous night at the Met Gala. The reality television star turned heads while wearing the gown Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to president John F. Kennedy in 1962. It’s not a surprise that for the day after wearing such a piece–part of fashion history!—that Kardashian wanted to be swaddled in comfort. The morning after the celebration, Kardashian was spotted with her beau Pete Davidson leaving The Mark hotel in New York wearing a full Balenciaga look, which included a faux fur hooded coat from the pre-fall 2021 collection, black sweatpants, boots with a knife heel, and oversized sunglasses from haute couture 2021.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
Footwear News

Eva Chen & More Share What Met Gala’s ‘In America’ Theme Means to Them at Instagram’s Star-Studded Met After-Party

Click here to read the full article. The first Monday in May came to a fashionable close with Instagram’s splashy Met Gala after-party last night in New York. Thrown at the historical James B. Duke House in the Upper East Side, the occasion merged fashion, entertainment and social media in an unforgettable evening to celebrate the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new exhibit “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” Opening on May 7, the exhibit was toasted with its annual star-studded Gala to celebrate both the museum and the fashion industry. Instagram’s soiree saw stars like Awkwafina, Sabrina Carpenter, and Dove Cameron...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Chloe Grace Moretz Takes 1800s Military Inspiration to Met Gala 2022 in Metallic Tailcoat & Pumps

Click here to read the full article. Chloe Grace Moretz boosted a regency-esque outfit with slick heels to match for the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. While leaving the Mark Hotel, Moretz posed for paparazzi in a set of pale pink trousers and a plunging ruffled crop top, both by Louis Vuitton. Topping the outfit was an ornate metallic silver coat, featuring long tails and sleeves with millitary-esque curved lapels. The ensemble was an homage to the Regency era of the 1800s, while remaining modern through its materials, color palette and silhouettes. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
416K+
Followers
22K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy