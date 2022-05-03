Wind Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, Far Northwest Highlands, Jemez Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT AREA WIDE FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SATURDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, NEAR RECORD WARMTH AND A VERY UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT AREA WIDE FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, ABOVE AVERAGE WARMTH AND A VERY UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .A dangerous and long duration period of critical fire weather will set up over much of northern and central New Mexico this weekend into next week. Poor humidity recovery Friday night will set the stage for exceptionally low afternoon humidity by Saturday. In addition, increasing southwest winds aloft will mix down to the surface as near record high temperatures and an extremely dry and unstable airmass combine to create widespread critical fire weather conditions. While winds diminish late Saturday evening, expect extremely dry and unstable conditions, above normal warmth and strong winds to return on Sunday with another round of widespread critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SATURDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM MDT Saturday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau and Highlands, West Central Highlands, North Central and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, Middle Rio Grande Valley, Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains from 11 AM MDT Saturday through 10 PM MDT Saturday evening. Critical conditions will redevelop for all areas late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph on Saturday. Southwest winds of 25 to 40 mph with occasional gusts of 45 to 55 mph possible on Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 4 to 15 percent each day. About 8 to 15 hours of single digit humidities along and east of I-25 and along and south of I-40. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and dangerous fire behavior will be possible. Outdoor burning should not be done.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 38 MINUTES AGO