Wind Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, Far Northwest Highlands, Jemez Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 15:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MDT tonight for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Friday, from 1 PM to 8 PM, for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Saturday morning through Saturday evening, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222 and 225 through 237, which includes the Upper Arkansas River Valley, Teller County, Fremont County, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, and all of the southeast Plains including El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers and Baca Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph each afternoon and early evening, strongest on Saturday. * Timing...Until 8 PM this evening. Winds to diminish overnight but will pick up once again Friday afternoon and again Saturday afternoon. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
Comments / 0