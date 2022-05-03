Freeze Warning issued for Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 345 PM CDT. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas and Missouri Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Marmaton River at Fort Scott affecting Bourbon County. Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. Sac River near Caplinger Mills affecting Cedar County. .Heavy rainfall late Wednesday and early Thursday will cause river levels to rise well above flood stage. For the Little Osage River Basin...including Fulton, Horton Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Marmaton River Basin...including Fort Scott, Nevada Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Osage River Basin...including Schell City, Taberville Minor flooding is forecast. For the Sac River Basin...including Caplinger Mills...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Marmaton River near Nevada. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, the county road west of the gage, Minnie Ball Road, is impassable. At 26.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs at the gage site. Flood waters affect the Old U.S. Highway 71 Bridge North of Nevada and the south bound lane of Highway 71 near the junction of Douglas Branch and the Marmaton River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM CDT Thursday was 21.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.1 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.1 feet on 03/22/2012. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

VERNON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO