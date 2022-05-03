ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 07:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County including Highway 299 at Cedar Pass. In Oregon, much of Lake County including Highway 31 from Silver Lake to Lakeview. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impactful winds will occur mainly in the afternoons and evenings. Winds will diminish some overnight into the early morning hours. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mojave, CA
City
Indian Wells, CA
County
Kern County, CA
ABC Big 2 News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Big Bend – 5-1-22

Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Big Bend – 5-1-22: A severe thunderstorm is moving northeast at 15 mph near Big Bend National Park. The main threats with this storm will be the 60 mph wind gusts, the ping pong size hail, and the heavy rainfall. Please stay indoors and stay away from windows if you are […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Wells Valley#The Wind Advisory
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 15:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 345 PM CDT. Target Area: Bourbon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas and Missouri Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Marmaton River at Fort Scott affecting Bourbon County. Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. Sac River near Caplinger Mills affecting Cedar County. .Heavy rainfall late Wednesday and early Thursday will cause river levels to rise well above flood stage. For the Little Osage River Basin...including Fulton, Horton Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Marmaton River Basin...including Fort Scott, Nevada Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Osage River Basin...including Schell City, Taberville Minor flooding is forecast. For the Sac River Basin...including Caplinger Mills...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Osage River at Fulton. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Farmland at the gage site becomes covered by flood waters, and Highway 31, east of town becomes flooded. Highway 31, four miles west of Fulton has flood waters four to six feet in depth. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 25.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.5 feet on 06/17/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 16:31:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SEQUOYAH...SOUTH CENTRAL CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES At 333 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Porum, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Warner... Vian Gore... Porum Webbers Falls... Brushy Lake State Park Greenleaf State Park... Pumpkin Center Lake Tenkiller State Park... Box This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 274 and 298. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND .Southwest flow restrengthens over the weekend as a surface low develops along the front range of the Southern Rockies. Breezy conditions will begin in the afternoon hours on Saturday. This will be combined with dangerously low humidity and very dry fuel conditions. RH dipping below 8% is expected during the afternoon and evening hours, followed by poor overnight recoveries. Even stronger winds are likely on Sunday, which may create extreme fire danger for much of the area.. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. A Fire Weather Watch is also in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Southwest and south central New Mexico and far west Texas * WIND...15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...3 to 8% * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT AREA WIDE FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SATURDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, NEAR RECORD WARMTH AND A VERY UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT AREA WIDE FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, ABOVE AVERAGE WARMTH AND A VERY UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .A dangerous and long duration period of critical fire weather will set up over much of northern and central New Mexico this weekend into next week. Poor humidity recovery Friday night will set the stage for exceptionally low afternoon humidity by Saturday. In addition, increasing southwest winds aloft will mix down to the surface as near record high temperatures and an extremely dry and unstable airmass combine to create widespread critical fire weather conditions. While winds diminish late Saturday evening, expect extremely dry and unstable conditions, above normal warmth and strong winds to return on Sunday with another round of widespread critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SATURDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM MDT Saturday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau and Highlands, West Central Highlands, North Central and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, Middle Rio Grande Valley, Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains from 11 AM MDT Saturday through 10 PM MDT Saturday evening. Critical conditions will redevelop for all areas late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph on Saturday. Southwest winds of 25 to 40 mph with occasional gusts of 45 to 55 mph possible on Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 4 to 15 percent each day. About 8 to 15 hours of single digit humidities along and east of I-25 and along and south of I-40. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and dangerous fire behavior will be possible. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian, Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Logan, Noble, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Canadian; Garfield; Kay; Kingfisher; Logan; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KAY...SOUTHEASTERN KINGFISHER...NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA...NOBLE...LOGAN...WESTERN PAYNE...SOUTHEASTERN GARFIELD AND NORTHEASTERN CANADIAN COUNTIES At 544 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Marland to 5 miles west of Yukon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northern Oklahoma City, western Edmond, Stillwater, Guthrie, Perry, Piedmont, Langston, Crescent, Cashion, Morrison, Coyle, Cedar Valley, Red Rock, Mulhall, Marland, Cimarron City, Orlando, Lake Mcmurtry, Lovell and Lake Carl Blackwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cleveland, Dallas, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 19:40:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cleveland; Dallas; Grant The National Weather Service in Little Rock has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Grant County in central Arkansas Northwestern Cleveland County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 740 PM CDT. * At 352 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the last few hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fordyce, Kingsland, Lamont, Ivan, Bunn, Ramsey, Staves, Grapevine and Holly Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 15:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the last few hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pine Bluff, White Hall, Redfield, Altheimer, Humphrey, Warbritton, Pine Bluff Arsenal, Cottondale, Madding, Hensley Island, Linwood, Richardson, Sulphur Springs, Wabbaseka, Sherrill, Rob Roy, Pastoria, Glenlake, Watson Chapel and Dexter. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County Critical Fire Weather Conditions Saturday .Temperatures will be dramatically warmer with highs in the 80s across the central High Plains this weekend. Afternoon minimum relative humidity values could also drop below 15 percent with south to southwest winds gusting over 25 mph. With warm, dry, and breezy conditions expected over eastern Colorado with the full green-up of vegetation still on the way, fire weather conditions will range from elevated to critical across eastern Colorado on Saturday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Johnson, Marion, Newton, Pope, Searcy, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for western and central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Johnson; Marion; Newton; Pope; Searcy; Van Buren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SEARCY...EASTERN NEWTON...EAST CENTRAL JOHNSON...MARION NORTHWESTERN VAN BUREN...SOUTHEASTERN BOONE AND NORTHERN POPE COUNTIES At 1159 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pyatt to near Maumee to near Witts Spring, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harrison... Bull Shoals Marshall... Yellville Flippin... Bergman Western Grove... Pyatt Valley Springs... Dugger Olvey... Marsena Witts Spring... Rocky Hill Carver... Duff Moore... Lakeway Dabney... Clark Hill HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Montgomery; Polk; San Jacinto The National Weather Service has extended Tornado Watch 181 to include the following areas until 6 PM CDT this evening In southeast Texas this watch includes 3 counties Montgomery Polk San Jacinto This includes the cities of Coldspring, Conroe, Corrigan, Livingston, Shepherd, and The Woodlands.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MDT tonight for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Friday, from 1 PM to 8 PM, for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Saturday morning through Saturday evening, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222 and 225 through 237, which includes the Upper Arkansas River Valley, Teller County, Fremont County, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, and all of the southeast Plains including El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers and Baca Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph each afternoon and early evening, strongest on Saturday. * Timing...Until 8 PM this evening. Winds to diminish overnight but will pick up once again Friday afternoon and again Saturday afternoon. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy