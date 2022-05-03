ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo forced to deny he told camera after Man Utd win ‘I’m not finished yet’ with future up-in-air

By Dylan Terry
 2 days ago

CRISTIANO RONALDO has denied saying "I'm not finished yet" into the camera after Manchester United's win over Brentford.

The Portuguese superstar appeared to mouth the words during a post-match lap of honour with his team-mates after the Red Devils' final home game of the season - in which Ronaldo netted a penalty.

Cristiano Ronaldo was being followed by the camera during his lap of honour at Old Trafford Credit: Sky Sports
He turned to the camera and said what was widely reported as 'I'm not finished yet' Credit: Sky Sports
Ronaldo has now insisted that was in fact not what he said Credit: Sky Sports
Ronaldo has denied saying it on social media

But now he has insisted that was not what he said amid speculation over his future at Old Trafford.

In response to an Instagram post about his message into the camera, Ronaldo replied: "I didn't say that."

The United legend has scored 24 goals in 37 appearances for the club so far this season.

He still has one year left on his current deal with the Premier League side.

Yet despite hitting the back of the net with impressive regularity, United have failed to progress as a team.

They finished second in the table 12 months ago, but are down in sixth with just two matches remaining of the current campaign.

And this has caused many to question whether Ronaldo will remain at the club as new manager Erik ten Hag prepares to take over in the summer.

But interim boss Ralf Rangnick attempted to quash those rumours after the win over Brentford.

Reacting to Ronaldo's lap of honour, Rangnick said: "I don't think why it should be a wave of goodbye.

"He's got another year of [his] contract. And as far as I know he will be here next season again."

United's final two games of the season come away at Brighton and Crystal Palace.

