ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp had harder job coming into Liverpool than Erik ten Hag does at Man Utd, claims Jamie Carragher

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjX9I_0fRZgaX800

ERIK TEN HAG has got it easier than Jurgen Klopp did arriving in England, Jamie Carragher has claimed

The incoming Manchester United boss will take over at Old Trafford in the summer after another disappointing and trophyless season, with Ralf Rangnick's side currently sixth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S33J5_0fRZgaX800
Erik ten Hag faces a mammoth task to get Manchester United competing for trophies again Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwjK6_0fRZgaX800
But Jamie Carragher thinks he'll have it easier than Jurgen Klopp did when he first took charge of Liverpool Credit: Getty

The club are struggling off the pitch, too, with poor recruitment, personnel turnover and fans furious at the Glazer owners.

But Carragher believes Klopp had a harder job to take his club back to the top when he arrived at Liverpool, replacing Brendan Rodgers in 2015 with the team tenth in the Premier League.

The former Reds defender said: "I think it’s very similar, really is.

"Possibly a harder job for Klopp because the funds for any Manchester United manager will be a lot more than Klopp had when he came in.

"There is talk about Liverpool and Manchester City being five or ten years ahead of United. I think that's absolutely rubbish.

"A top manager gets a top club back on track in a couple of years.

"That's not saying to win the title or the Champions League but competing.

"Ten Hag has to get Champions League football next season [2023-24]."

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Ten Hag is on course to win a third Eredivisie title with Ajax this season to go with his two KNVB Cup triumphs before leaving the Netherlands for Manchester.

But Gary Neville reckons the Dutchman faces a trickier task because of the level of competition right now.

He responded on Sky Sports: "I don’t think so. Jurgen Klopp’s done the most outrageous job at Liverpool but there was no set winners when he came in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2A8S_0fRZgaX800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKSzA_0fRZgaX800

"You’re coming now to Manchester United when these two and three managers [Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel] are set in their jobs and their foundations are so deep.

"The job that Ten Hag has is absolutely huge.

"It’s more of a Gerard Houllier and Rafa Benitez job because they were taking on great managers."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Villarreal vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League semi-final

Villarreal have plenty to do if they are to overcome Liverpool and reach the final of the Champions League.A 2-0 defeat at Anfield leaves Unai Emery’s side needing a much improved performance if they are to end their opponents’ quadruple hopes.Jurgen Klopp’s side are riding high as they go in search of four trophies and managed to escape a tricky Premier League fixture against Newcastle with a narrow win.The 2019 winners of this competition will be cautious of taking their eye off the ball despite entering with a two-goal lead in this run of must-win fixtures as they pursue three...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Luis Diaz’s emotional full-time reaction as Liverpool seal Champions League final place

Luis Diaz looked utterly blown away by the realisation that his side had confirmed their spot in the Champions League final in Paris with a 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal. The Colombian international played an integral part in the Reds’ second-half comeback in Spain, producing the equaliser as his substitution helped Jurgen Klopp’s men take control of the tie.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nervous, Jamie?! Carragher said that Real Madrid would have 'absolutely NO CHANCE' of winning the Champions League after last-16 fightback vs PSG - but ex-Red insists he is 'very confident' Liverpool will be victorious in final

Jamie Carragher has certainly made his bed when it comes to the Champions League final having previously written off Real Madrid after their victory against PSG back in March. The LaLiga champions have performed comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and now Manchester City in the knockout-stages, securing an unlikely place in the final on May 28 against Liverpool in Paris.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The US Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo more important to Man Utd than Lionel Messi is to PSG after summer transfers amid GOAT race, say stats

CRISTIANO RONALDO and Lionel Messi continue their quest to be crowned football's true GOAT - but both have hit stumbling blocks this season. Ronaldo, 37, quit Juventus to return to Manchester United last summer, while 34-year-old Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona. Neither have quite been able to recapture their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#The Premier League#Reds#The Champions League
Daily Mail

Arsene Wenger hails 'monstrous' Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Liverpool pair's stunning form since they went head-to-head at the AFCON final following stunning Champions League comeback win in Villarreal

Arsene Wenger has hailed Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for their contribution in Liverpool's Champions League semi-final win against Villarreal. Both players were instrumental in Liverpool's 3-2 comeback victory in Spain on Tuesday night which saw Jurgen Klopp's side book their place in the final after a 5-2 aggregate win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Country
Netherlands
BBC

Villarreal v Liverpool: confirmed team news

Villarreal make two changes from the 11 that began the 2-0 loss at Anfield and both changes come up front with Gerard Moreno and Boulaye Dia replacing Arnaut Danjuma and Samuel Chukwueze. Villarreal XI: Rulli, Estupinan, Torres, Albiol, Foyth, Coquelin, Capoue, Parejo, Lo Celso, Moreno, Dia. Subs: Asenjo, Jorgensen, Gaspar,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

If Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win their 14th Champions League it 'will be their greatest victory EVER' after seeing off PSG, Chelsea and Man City, claims Steve McManaman

Steve McManaman has claimed a 14th Champions League success for Real Madrid could be the 'greatest victory ever' after they staged a remarkable fightback to book a final showdown with Liverpool. Trailing 5-3 on aggregate to Manchester City as the second leg of their semi-final entered the final minute of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Real Madrid, Rodrygo And Carlo Ancelotti All Break Champions League Records

Champions League history was made at the Bernabeu on Wednesday during Real Madrid's remarkable semi-final second leg win over Manchester City. Manager Carlo Ancelotti and striker Rodrygo both claimed records, as did the team as a whole. Ancelotti became the first ever manager to reach five Champions League finals, after...
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
416K+
Followers
22K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy