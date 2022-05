ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Area Public Schools first grade teacher Nanette Hanson has been named the 2022-23 Michigan Teacher of the Year (MTOY). Hanson learned of her honor Wednesday during a visit to the Upper Peninsula school district by State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. Nanette is a first-grade teacher at Lemmer Elementary School with Escanaba Area Public Schools and will be entering her 26th year of teaching in the fall.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO