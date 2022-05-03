ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiker found dead at base of waterfall after 80-foot fall, California rescuers say

By Don Sweeney
Centre Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA missing 33-year-old hiker has been found dead at the base of a waterfall in the San Bernardino Mountains after an 80-foot fall, California authorities reported. The family of Robert Carey Jr. of...

