Hiker found dead at base of waterfall after 80-foot fall, California rescuers say

A young girl was hospitalised with serious injuries following a coyote attack on California’s Huntington Beach, authorities have said. The coyote attacked the young girl on Thursday night in an area north of the pier on Huntington Beach, police said in a statement on Friday. The child, who has not been named, was found by responding officers with “serious but non-life threatening injuries” at about 9.45pm, the Huntington Beach Police Department said. A video shared on social media, which was obtained by Fox 11, meanwhile showed the moment a coyote approached the young girl and attacked her, causing her...

ACCIDENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO