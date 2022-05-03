ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Local tire collection events scheduled for May

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHfuK_0fRZeifM00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting seven free tire collection events in May.

The seven events are:

  • Nicholas County: Wednesday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center
  • Barbour County: Thursday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barbour County Fairgrounds
  • Grant County: Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the RCS Transport Lot at 2 Airport Road in Petersburg
  • Berkeley County: Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Southern Berkeley Recycling Center at 637 Pilgrim St. in Inwood
  • Greenbrier County: Thursday, May 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greenbrier County Landfill
  • Mineral County: Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tomar Inc. Trucking Lot on Glass Plant Access Road in Keyser
  • McDowell County: Wednesday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Walmart in Kimball.

Individuals may dispose of up to 10 tires per person at these events. The tires must be off the rims. The only tires that will be taken are car and light truck tires. The WVDEP requests individuals stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires.

There are also several ongoing tire collection events in the area, which are always open for tire disposal on a set schedule.

  • Fayette County: The third (3rd) Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kevin’s Auto Sales and RVs on Route 19 in Scarbro
  • Mercer County: The first (1st) Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill
  • Monroe County: The second (2nd) Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center
  • Pocahontas County: Call Pocahontas County Landfill at 304-799-4199 for more information
  • Wyoming County: The first (1st) Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming County Landfill​

A list of upcoming tire collection events and updates can be found on the WVDEP website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Related
WVNS

McTec meets with local businesses for possible apprentice program

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The Mercer County School Board spoke today with local businesses about a possible apprentice program. The Mercer County School Board met with businesses around Mercer County to highlight the programs McTec has to offer and how their students could help their businesses. Jim Bailey, a member of the Mercer County School Board […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

BODYWORKS to expand locations to Fayette County; partners with H2 Health

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — BODYWORKS has recently joined with H2 Health to bring a new location to Fayette County. New River Health has renovated the former Oak Hill Kmart into a medical, dental and behavioral health facility and BODYWORKS will be collaborating with them to offer on-site professional physical therapy services. H2 Health, a physical […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

New Wayfinder signs installed in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–If you look around the City of Princeton, you might see new signs. The city placed twelve Wayfinder signs to help both residents and tourists get around. Signs were installed by SignArc of Beckley and include the directions to the VA Center, PCH, and the Grassroots District. City manager Mike Webb said this […]
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Nitro/St. Albans Bridge back open

UPDATE (5:32 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3): Both southbound lanes have now reopened. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A crash has shut down the Nitro/St. Albans Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. All southbound lanes appear to be blocked by emergency vehicles. No injuries have been reported. There is no word as to when the lanes will reopen.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kimball, WV
City
Charleston, WV
State
Wyoming State
Charleston, WV
Cars
Charleston, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
WVNS

COVID-19 clinic to be held in Fayette County

HILLTOP, WV (WVNS)– The partnership for African American churches is hosting a series of covid-19 clinics in Hilltop Friday, May 6, 2022, and Friday, May 20th. The clinic is come first serve basis from 11 a.m until 2 p.m., so need for an appointment. Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations, and booster shots are available to everyone […]
HILLTOP, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio fugitive escapes; Currently on the run

A fugitive in Ohio is currently on the run. Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped from police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. Officials say they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape […]
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman on trial for murdering adoptive parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
103GBF

Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights At Another Vehicle In Kentucky?

Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTRF- 7News

Man in West Virginia cited for catching too many fish

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police received a complaint from Putnam county 911 that there was a man that had caught over his limit of bass. On April 17 around 10:30 am officers responded to Winfield Locks on the Kanawha River and say the man was taking bass to his truck and continued to fish. […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbour#Tires#Vehicles#Wvdep Rrb#The Tomar Inc
WSAZ

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people are dead after a car crashed into a river. One of the dead is a volunteer firefighter, who was trying to rescue a mother and child who were in the crash. New information has been released by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s...
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man WANTED in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Corrections and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for violating parole. They say that Jesse Lee Rufty has an active capias for his arrest issued by the Circuit Court of Kanawha County. Mr. Rufty’s original offenses were conspiracy […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Walmart
WTRF- 7News

Urine and heroin found in vapes at West Virginia schools

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you have kids in school, they will encounter this danger. It’s in every district in the Ohio Valley and the temptation is creeping into younger grades.  7News is talking about vaping. At first thought you may think “oh it’s supposed to be safer than cigarettes”. Well, think again.  Prevention officials say […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Skull found in KY in 2020 identified as missing OH man

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) -The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found in 2020 have been identified as a missing Ohio man. According to the JCSO, Johnson County Coroner, J.R. Frisby announced that a skull found in Johnson County on June 7, 2020 belonged to Ricky D. Boyd of South Point, Ohio. Boyd was […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WVNS

WV Man kills mother, torches car with her inside

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen area […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Three people dead after multiple overdoses in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Three people are dead following multiple overdoses in Fayette County, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The incidents are now under investigation by the Prosecuting Attorney, but overdose cases are difficult to investigate. Now, officials said more can be done to prevent overdoses from happening and it starts with community outreach. “They […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy