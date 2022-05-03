Local tire collection events scheduled for May
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting seven free tire collection events in May.
The seven events are:
- Nicholas County: Wednesday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center
- Barbour County: Thursday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barbour County Fairgrounds
- Grant County: Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the RCS Transport Lot at 2 Airport Road in Petersburg
- Berkeley County: Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Southern Berkeley Recycling Center at 637 Pilgrim St. in Inwood
- Greenbrier County: Thursday, May 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greenbrier County Landfill
- Mineral County: Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tomar Inc. Trucking Lot on Glass Plant Access Road in Keyser
- McDowell County: Wednesday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Walmart in Kimball.
Individuals may dispose of up to 10 tires per person at these events. The tires must be off the rims. The only tires that will be taken are car and light truck tires. The WVDEP requests individuals stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires.
There are also several ongoing tire collection events in the area, which are always open for tire disposal on a set schedule.
- Fayette County: The third (3rd) Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kevin’s Auto Sales and RVs on Route 19 in Scarbro
- Mercer County: The first (1st) Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill
- Monroe County: The second (2nd) Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center
- Pocahontas County: Call Pocahontas County Landfill at 304-799-4199 for more information
- Wyoming County: The first (1st) Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming County Landfill
