Local tire collection events scheduled for May

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting seven free tire collection events in May.

The seven events are:

Nicholas County: Wednesday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center

Barbour County: Thursday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barbour County Fairgrounds

Grant County: Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the RCS Transport Lot at 2 Airport Road in Petersburg

Berkeley County: Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Southern Berkeley Recycling Center at 637 Pilgrim St. in Inwood

Greenbrier County: Thursday, May 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greenbrier County Landfill

Mineral County: Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tomar Inc. Trucking Lot on Glass Plant Access Road in Keyser

McDowell County: Wednesday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Walmart in Kimball.

Individuals may dispose of up to 10 tires per person at these events. The tires must be off the rims. The only tires that will be taken are car and light truck tires. The WVDEP requests individuals stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires.

There are also several ongoing tire collection events in the area, which are always open for tire disposal on a set schedule.

Fayette County: The third (3rd) Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kevin’s Auto Sales and RVs on Route 19 in Scarbro

Mercer County: The first (1st) Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill

Monroe County: The second (2nd) Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center

Pocahontas County: Call Pocahontas County Landfill at 304-799-4199 for more information

Wyoming County: The first (1st) Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming County Landfill​

A list of upcoming tire collection events and updates can be found on the WVDEP website.

