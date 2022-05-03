ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Wears Marilyn Monroe’s $5 Million Dress To The Met Gala With Boyfriend Pete Davidson

By rebecahjacobs
 2 days ago

Kim Kardashian always shows out at the Met Gala, and this year, there’s some serious history behind her outfit.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

For Monday night’s event, Kardashian borrowed one of Marilyn Monroe’s most recognizable gowns, worn by the icon as she sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” for John F. Kennedy dress in 1962.

The famous garment has been kept on display in Orlando, Florida, at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, but this week, the reality star slipped into the dress and dyed her hair blonde to go full Monroe. She finished the glamorous style with diamond drop earrings and a white fur jacket, letting the historic dress shine.

Designed by Jean Louis, the dress originally cost $12,000, being worn by Monroe during her performance for President Kennedy on May 19, 1962 at a Madison Square Garden fundraiser, just three months before she died. Ripley’s purchased the dress from Julien’s Auction back in November 2016 for $4.81 million, making it one of the most expensive dresses in the world.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Kardashian fashion moment without an alarming diet leading up to the big day. According to Kim, she had to lose 16 pounds in just a few weeks in order to fit into the garment, something that’s obviously not safe in such a short amount of time–especially for someone like Kardashian, who is already quite small.

“I tried it on and it didn’t fit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds down today,” Kardashian said on the red carpet. “It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven’t had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We’re having pizza and donut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala].”

Please, y’all, don’t look to Kim Kardashian for safe or sustainable health advice.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

And of course, her dress wasn’t the only reason all eyes were on Kim last night. Just a few days after making their red carpet debut at another event, Kim and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson , achieved another huge milestone as a couple: their first Met Gala.

The Saturday Night Live star played it safe, sticking with a classic Dior black suit and a pair of sunglasses. The naturally pale comedian also seemed to take a page out of Kim K’s book by putting on some self-tanner, something he made fun of his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande for after their break-up.

The couple didn’t quite mimic the PDA from Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancée, Travis Barker, but the comedian did give his girlfriend a kiss on the forehead on the red carpet, holding her hand the entire time. The pair also showed off their chemistry during an interview with family friend La La Anthony, when Pete joked, “She didn’t let me wear my propeller hat but it’s fine.”

Unsurprisingly, Anthony didn’t ask about Pete’s new tattoo , which seemingly represents the initials of Kim’s children with ex Kanye West, so we’ll have to wait a little longer to hear more about that one.

E! News

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott at Family's Easter Celebration

On Easter Sunday, April 17, Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her and Travis Scott's two-month old son, taken at her mom Kris Jenner's weekend holiday celebration. The Kylie Cosmetics founder did not include the baby's face in the photo, which shows the rap artist, born Jacques Webster, holding the infant, who is wearing black and red sneakers and blue jeans. Kylie has yet to show a full pic of their son, and has also not revealed his new name after announcing in March that he was no longer named Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Julien S Auction
POPSUGAR

The Entire Kardashian-Jenner Clan Showed Up at the Met Gala

The Kardashian-Jenner clan arrived in style to the Met Gala! Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian brought their family affair to the red carpet on Monday night as they showed up in their white-tie ensembles. Attending the Met Gala for the first time, Khloé wore a sheer gold gown, while Kourtney and Travis Barker coordinated with matching menswear looks.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kylie Jenner wears Off-White wedding gown on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to surprise. Along with her clan of sisters – who were all invited to the 2022 Met Gala for the first time by Anna Wintour – Kylie Jenner had her own take on “Gilded Glamour.” The 24-year-old donned an Off-White wedding dress on the red carpet, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. But this gown had a twist: the veil was attached to a backward baseball hat, perhaps an homage to all-American sports. While Kim Kardashian has been a regular at past Met Galas, this will be the first year for her famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney. See all the celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022 with Page Six Style’s live coverage. But this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. While she was absent last year, in 2019, she sported an all-purple ensemble next to sisters Kendall and Kim. She and her family come hot off the tails of their court case against Blac Chyna, which reached a verdict today. While Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna.
CELEBRITIES
