Frank C. Esker, 89 of Effingham, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to St. Anthony Schools.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO