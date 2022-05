Supporters of free expression are celebrating the recent acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk, an outspoken opponent of cancel culture. Whether or not Telsa’s founder succeeds in reforming the social media company and its suppression of dissent, his effort is sure to boost the cause of open debate. That would be especially welcome in economics, where groupthink has long blocked consideration of the most powerful solution to inflation: a return to a sound dollar whose worth is defined by a fixed value of gold.

