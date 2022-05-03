ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Persona 5 Video Reveals Controversial Cut Content

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Persona 5 video is making the rounds on Twitter for showing a controversial scene that was cut from the PlayStation game at some point during development by developer Atlus. Both Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal are brimming with content, with both games offer well over 100 hours of...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

When Will A Couple of Cuckoos be Dubbed in English? Dub Release Date

The romantic comedy anime A Couple of Cuckoos has captured the attention of anime viewers because of its intriguing plot. Even international fans have been anticipating the story and most of them were curious as to when A Couple of Cuckoos will be dubbed in English to cater to western audiences.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Needs to Give These Characters Spin-Offs ASAP

Naruto has been around for decades, and even still, fans cannot help but want more of the hit series. From its first anime outing to its ongoing sequel, the Hidden Leaf Village and its surrounding neighbors have put out some colorful characters. Of course, this means fans all have ideas of which ninja need spin-offs, but some definitely deserve the spotlight more than others.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Originally Wanted Its Traitor Reveal to Be Very Different

My Hero Academia is working through its final act, and its creator is rightfully nostalgic over the manga's run. As one of the industry's most popular series, Izuku Midoriya commands respect, and the same can be said for everyone else at his school. Of course, that changed recently when the school's traitor was revealed, and Kohei Horikoshi just confirmed he originally meant to reveal the character's identity in a totally different way.
COMICS
ComicBook

Heavy Metal's Entropy Series Reveals Breaking Bad Inspiration in new Cover (Exclusive)

Heavy Metal is ushering in the era of Entropy with the villains' brand new solo series, and it's getting a little inspiration from AMC's hit series Breaking Bad. Entropy is written by Christopher Priest with artwork from Montos, and to celebrate the launch it is getting a retailer incentive cover by Antonio Fuso and Voodoo Bownz. As you can see on the next slide, the cover is a tribute to Breaking Bad, which is fitting, since this series reveals the birth of a villain similar to how Breaking Bad introduced the world to Walter White. You can get your exclusive first look at the new cover starting on th next slide, and each issue of the series will feature a different Breaking Bad homage cover as well.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persona 5#Video Game#Playstation#Atlus#Faz
ComicBook

One Piece VA Gives Major Update On Red's Progress

Mayumi Tanaka has been playing the role of Monkey D. Luffy since the first episode of One Piece arrived in 1999, and throughout over one thousand episodes, the voice actor has also lent her talents to the many movies that the Shonen franchise has released. Now, with this summer set to release the fifteenth film in the series, Tanaka has taken the opportunity to give fans a big update as to the progression of the creation of the film which will see not just the return of Red-Haired Shanks, but the introduction of his daughter Uta.
COMICS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix's One Piece Celebrates Luffy's Birthday With New Video

One Piece is currently telling the story of the War For Wano Arc, in which Luffy is leading the charge alongside his Straw Hat Pirates in the fight against the nefarious Kaido and his Beast Pirates, but the Shonen franchise from Eiichiro Oda has some other big projects in the works. With Netflix currently working on the first live-action adaptation of the Straw Hat Pirates, the young actor set to bring Luffy to life, Iñaki Godoy, released a new video to help celebrate the birthday of the Shonen hero that is working to become the king of the pirates.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

28 Days Later Writer Teases Much "Bigger" Idea for Third Film

The premise of 28 Days Later inherently brought with it the potential for follow-ups, as 28 Weeks Later confirmed you could continue jumping forward in time to various stages of a zombie outbreak, with original writer Alex Garland teasing he has an even bigger idea for a potential third film. However, he also noted that the scope and scale of such a film means it might end up being too far from the original approach to the debut movie, though he and director Danny Boyle continue to keep the conversation alive whenever the subject has come up over the years.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New AEW Series Confirmed for TBS

A new AEW series is coming to TBS in the near future, as confirmed by WarnerMedia's Ringleaders on Tuesday. The property sent out an email asking fans what they want the new series to be called, offering up a description of what it will be — "AEW's top performers are ushering in a new behind-the-scenes wrestling series like no other... Every episode will track our core cast on the road at AEW events as they try to hold onto the titles they have or win back the ones they've lost, with everything culminating at the biggest Pay-Per-View event of the year. They all hope to walk away champions, but there aren't enough belts for everybody. Heroes will rise, villains will fall, champions will be crowned... and with more access, more star talent, and more drama than ever before, we'll see it all through the eyes of the biggest names in the company."
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

Marvel Sends Fans Who Scanned Moon Knight QR Codes a Final Poster

Marvel sent fans who scanned Moon Knight's QR codes a final poster after the season finale. People have been showing off the new freebie in their inbox on social media. Hollywood Handle shared the image of Marc Spector's name tag at the museum as a way to communicate the character's journey over the course of this series. Moon Knight might have begun with Steven Grant, but in the end, the hero could only complete his goal when reaching a union with his other alters. Fans of the show got an added surprise as Jake Lockley was added to the mix. It remains to be seen where Moon Knight could end up next as things were left very open during the finale. However, people clearly loved this show and are looking for more wherever they can get it. Check out the post down below.
COMICS
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Reveals Identity of Rick and Morty Prankster

As production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to a close, writer/director James Gunn has unmasked to the world who is the party responsible for the multitude of Rick and Morty figures that have been slowly appearing on his video cart on set. Since the start of production a new figure, keychain, or Funko POP! has appeared almost every shooting day and as suspected there was more than one person involved. Gunn took to social media to reveal that three members of the crew were behind it all, including who began the prank and who was the one that paid for all the Rick and Morty action figures that appeared.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Launches to Huge International Box Office Opening Day

The international box office for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' opening day is lining up to be a huge one for the Marvel film. While the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange has finally reached its domestic opening on Thursday evening, Wednesday delivered the numbers for the movie's international box office. According to Deadline, the first-day numbers for Doctor Strange 2 came in slightly behind Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the former totaling $27.2 million and coming in at 4% behind the latter. However, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came out 153% ahead of the first Doctor Strange movie, and 210% ahead of The Batman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Director on if Avengers Know the Vigilante

Moon Knight just wrapped up it's first season, and unlike every Marvel Studios series before it, there was little to no mention of the Avengers. Some fans wondered when the series was set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline due to the lack of Avengers mentions, but Disney+ claims that it's set after Hawkeye. It turns out that the people behind-the-scenes of the series never discussed if Moon Knight knows the Avengers, but director Mohamed Diab has an answer. During an interview with ComicBook.com, the director revealed whether or not the character is aware of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Evil Dead Rise: Sam Raimi Teases the Terror of New Sequel

With Sam Raimi having directed the original trilogy of Evil Dead films, all subsequent filmmakers have their work cut out for them when it comes to comparing to those three films, though Raimi himself recently confirmed to fans that the upcoming Evil Dead Rise is "terrifying." While Raimi might have left the director's chair behind, he has remained involved in the franchise as a producer with both the 2013 reboot and the upcoming Evil Dead Rise, while also having developed three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead. Evil Dead Rise doesn't currently have a release date though is expected to debut on HBO Max later this year.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Taps Into Yor's Everyday Outfits

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay is showing off many of Yor Forger's casual looks! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has become one of the most dominant anime adaptations of the Spring 2022 anime schedule so far, and it's because anime fans were quickly drawn to the new dynamic from the put together Forger family. It's also why the manga has been such a massive hit since its debut as well, and one of the many ways the creator shows off each of the characters' respective personalities is through many of the outfits and looks they don over the course of its run so far.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy