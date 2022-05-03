Pete Davidson Rescues Kim Kardashian From A Major Red Carpet Incident

Mega

Pete Davidson is here to save the day! The comedian saved girlfriend Kim Kardashian from what would've turned into a viral meme after she almost slipped on her gown while walking into the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 30.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, were holding hands when she almost slipped back and took a nasty tumble in her silver Balenciaga gown. Luckily, having the Saturday Night Live comic by her side served her well, as she grabbed onto him with her spare hand while in the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel.

Mega

In Kardashian style, she recovered smoothly and maintained a smile while Davidson seemingly ensured she was OK, as he was seen slowing down on their route to the exclusive event.

QUICK CHANGE! KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & TRAVIS BARKER STEP OUT FOR MET GALA AFTER-PARTY IN COMPLIMENTARY ENSEMBLES

The moment was captured by an eyewitness, who posted the now-viral video to Twitter . "I literally just saw Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison and she almost fell," the online user wrote alongside the clip.

Mega

The SKIMS founder and Davidson made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Washington, DC, event last weekend, with the power duo taking the red carpet by storm for a second time at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, May 2. (While Davidson joined the businesswoman at the premiere of the family's Hulu series, The Kardashians , they didn't walk the carpet together.)

"He’s here to support me. It’s my thing," Kardashian explained to E! News at the premiere. "I don’t think it’s his thing to be all up here with me . So, I’m just so happy he’s here."

But for their latest star-studded outing, Davidson made his presence known beside Kardashian. The couple's arrival at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum did not disappoint, with Kardashian stunning in Marilyn Monroe 's "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress while Davidson looked dapper in a simple black Dior suit and Prada sunglasses.

KIM KARDASHIAN REVEALS SHE 'LOST 16 POUNDS' IN ORDER TO BE ABLE TO FIT INTO MET GALA DRESS: 'I HAVEN'T EATEN CARBS & SUGAR IN ABOUT 3 WEEKS'

Mega

However, The King of Staten Island actor still let his woman have her time to shine. As seen in a trending TikTok video posted by @meghan_smith1, after the lovebirds — who were first linked last year — posed together for a few snaps on the carpet , Davidson stepped away so the blonde bombshell could shine on her own.

He then hilariously turned around to the paparazzi on the other side of the carpet and threw up a peace sign.