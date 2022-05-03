ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pete Davidson Rescues Kim Kardashian From A Major Red Carpet Incident

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AaXJ3_0fRZd91500
Mega

Pete Davidson is here to save the day! The comedian saved girlfriend Kim Kardashian from what would've turned into a viral meme after she almost slipped on her gown while walking into the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 30.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, were holding hands when she almost slipped back and took a nasty tumble in her silver Balenciaga gown. Luckily, having the Saturday Night Live comic by her side served her well, as she grabbed onto him with her spare hand while in the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7ds1_0fRZd91500
Mega

In Kardashian style, she recovered smoothly and maintained a smile while Davidson seemingly ensured she was OK, as he was seen slowing down on their route to the exclusive event.

QUICK CHANGE! KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & TRAVIS BARKER STEP OUT FOR MET GALA AFTER-PARTY IN COMPLIMENTARY ENSEMBLES

The moment was captured by an eyewitness, who posted the now-viral video to Twitter . "I literally just saw Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison and she almost fell," the online user wrote alongside the clip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WFTEI_0fRZd91500
Mega

The SKIMS founder and Davidson made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Washington, DC, event last weekend, with the power duo taking the red carpet by storm for a second time at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, May 2. (While Davidson joined the businesswoman at the premiere of the family's Hulu series, The Kardashians , they didn't walk the carpet together.)

"He’s here to support me. It’s my thing," Kardashian explained to E! News at the premiere. "I don’t think it’s his thing to be all up here with me . So, I’m just so happy he’s here."

But for their latest star-studded outing, Davidson made his presence known beside Kardashian. The couple's arrival at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum did not disappoint, with Kardashian stunning in Marilyn Monroe 's "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress while Davidson looked dapper in a simple black Dior suit and Prada sunglasses.

KIM KARDASHIAN REVEALS SHE 'LOST 16 POUNDS' IN ORDER TO BE ABLE TO FIT INTO MET GALA DRESS: 'I HAVEN'T EATEN CARBS & SUGAR IN ABOUT 3 WEEKS'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRU28_0fRZd91500
Mega

However, The King of Staten Island actor still let his woman have her time to shine. As seen in a trending TikTok video posted by @meghan_smith1, after the lovebirds — who were first linked last year — posed together for a few snaps on the carpet , Davidson stepped away so the blonde bombshell could shine on her own.

He then hilariously turned around to the paparazzi on the other side of the carpet and threw up a peace sign.

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Excluding Mason Disick From Their Family Photos Has Sparked An Important Conversation About Respecting Children’s Boundaries

On Dec. 14, 2009, Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first child in front of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians film crew. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, held her leg as her son made his entrance into the world, and Kourtney famously pulled the little boy out herself. Her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Bought That House Next Door To Kim Kardashian, Things Seem To Have Taken A Turn

Some interesting developments have come out of the divorce drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the past year. Many of these relate directly to West, who’s made co-parenting-related claims against Kardashian and even declared “civil war'' on her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. One of the most surprising developments, though, arose last December when it was reported that West bought a house across the street from his ex. But now, months later, the rapper’s plans seem to have taken a turn.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Washington Dc#Manhattan
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Matches Kids in Family Pic Days After Kanye West Says They’re in ‘Danger’ When He Isn’t Home

Spring with her sweeties! Kim Kardashian and her four children adorably twinned in Easter-patterned pajamas in a new family photo. “Easter with my bbs,” the KKW Beauty creator, 41, captioned a Monday, April 25, Instagram slideshow with North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. In the social media upload, the reality star wore […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear Who Scott Disick Just Got Cozy With In Miami—The Kardashians Are Going To Be SO Mad!

As Scott Disick‘s most memorable exes Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie both recently got engaged, he has appeared to move on with someone else the Kardashians are well aware of— Kim’s ex-bestie Larsa Pippen. Disick, 38, was spotted with Pippen, 46, at the Setai Hotel in Miami earlier this week, cozying up and lounging together poolside.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Why Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Devin Booker Won’t Attend The Met Gala With Her

It looks like Kendall Jenner will be walking the infamous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art alone at the 2022 Met Gala. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the 26-year-old model’s boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, 25, will likely not join her at the star-studded event to make their red carpet debut. The news comes as Devin recovers from some injuries during his sixth season with the Phoenix Suns.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kylie Jenner wears Off-White wedding gown on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to surprise. Along with her clan of sisters – who were all invited to the 2022 Met Gala for the first time by Anna Wintour – Kylie Jenner had her own take on “Gilded Glamour.” The 24-year-old donned an Off-White wedding dress on the red carpet, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. But this gown had a twist: the veil was attached to a backward baseball hat, perhaps an homage to all-American sports. While Kim Kardashian has been a regular at past Met Galas, this will be the first year for her famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney. See all the celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022 with Page Six Style’s live coverage. But this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. While she was absent last year, in 2019, she sported an all-purple ensemble next to sisters Kendall and Kim. She and her family come hot off the tails of their court case against Blac Chyna, which reached a verdict today. While Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Travis Barker Is Unrecognizable Without His Tattoos! Check Out These Before And After Pics

We know it’s only been just over a year since they officially started dating, but we can’t think of Travis Barker without 43-year-old fiancée Kourtney Kardashian by his side. But one other thing we can’t imagine the Blink 182 drummer without is his tattoos – so imagine our shock when a throwback picture of the 46-year-old musician resurfaced online without his now signature body art! We almost had to do a double take!
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

42K+
Followers
430
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy