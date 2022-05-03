ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite Teases Addition of Obi-Wan Skin

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite has teased that Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars should soon be coming to the battle royale title. To coincide with "Star Wars Day," which takes place tomorrow on May 4th, Epic Games today revealed that it will be adding a number of Star Wars items from the past back to...

theplaylist.net

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer: The Jedi Master Cannot Escape Darth Vader On May 27

Although the show will be missing the month’s famed “Star Wars” celebration day of May 5th, the grand return of one of the franchise’s most beloved characters is almost here. Directed by Deborah Chow of “The Mandalorian,” written by Joby Harold of “Army of the Dead,” with cinematography from frequent Park Chan-wook collaborator Chung Chung-hoon, and music from Natalie Holt and John Williams, the second trailer for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” has arrived for its eagerly-anticipating fans.
Pocono Update

Star Wars Day Special: Darth Vader Appears in the Latest “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Trailer

Not long after 9 AM, Eastern Standard Time, on May 4, also known by fans as Star Wars Day, Lucasfilm released a brand new trailer for the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” show. The six-episode limited series event will air its first two episodes on May 27. The show will chronicle an adventure with Obi-Wan Kenobi during his self-imposed exile on the desert planet of Tatooine. As the Galactic Empire continues to grow and create martial law across the Galaxy, Obi-Wan, a former Jedi Master, will stay near to the son of his former student in the hopes that the boy can grow into a powerful Jedi.
Rolling Stone

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Jedi Master Dodges the Empire and Aims for Redemption in New Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Obi-Wan Kenobi outruns bounty hunters and aims to redeem himself after losing Anakin Skywalker to the dark side in the new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ limited series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The new show is set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, but before the events of A New Hope, with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Kenobi from the prequel trilogy. The new trailer opens with Kenobi warning about the resurgent Empire while keeping tabs on a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. “When the time comes, he must...
epicstream.com

Star Wars: New Obi-Wan Kenobi Poster Teases Long-Awaited Rematch

Star Wars’ upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi just released a brand new poster of the titular Jedi today. Since it is May 4th, a lot of Star Wars content is being released today in celebration of Star Wars day. Fans all around the world got a fresh new trailer for the...
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Zenitsu's Best Fem Look

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has some of the best fans in the anime community, and wow – they know how to cosplay. The community has rallied around its favorite demons and slayers for years now. Of course, guys like Tanjiro are popular picks with fans, but Zenitsu is also given his fair share of tributes. And now, one fan is going viral for their fem take on the thunder user.
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard's Season 2 Finale Has a Surprising Connection to The Original Series

Star Trek: Picard's second season has wrapped. Its final episode included a surprising tie to Star Trek: The Original Series. SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Picard Season Two finale follow. One of this season's subplots was about Adam Soong, an ancestor of Data's creator Noonien Soong. Adam Soong has been conducting experiments, creating genetically engineered human clones. His rise to power and the success of his work bring about the totalitarian alternate future of the Confederation. However, when Jean-Luc Picard and his crew arrive, the only one of his projects to survive is Kore, his "daughter." But Kore doesn't know about her true origin. Once Q reveals it to her, she becomes angry with her "father." The final episode shows Kore putting an end to her father's experiments for good by permanently deleting all of the data from his work. Soong instead is forced to turn his attention toward a lone physical file left lingering in a drawer: "Project Khan."
ComicBook

Netflix's One Piece Celebrates Luffy's Birthday With New Video

One Piece is currently telling the story of the War For Wano Arc, in which Luffy is leading the charge alongside his Straw Hat Pirates in the fight against the nefarious Kaido and his Beast Pirates, but the Shonen franchise from Eiichiro Oda has some other big projects in the works. With Netflix currently working on the first live-action adaptation of the Straw Hat Pirates, the young actor set to bring Luffy to life, Iñaki Godoy, released a new video to help celebrate the birthday of the Shonen hero that is working to become the king of the pirates.
ComicBook

Evil Dead Rise: Sam Raimi Teases the Terror of New Sequel

With Sam Raimi having directed the original trilogy of Evil Dead films, all subsequent filmmakers have their work cut out for them when it comes to comparing to those three films, though Raimi himself recently confirmed to fans that the upcoming Evil Dead Rise is "terrifying." While Raimi might have left the director's chair behind, he has remained involved in the franchise as a producer with both the 2013 reboot and the upcoming Evil Dead Rise, while also having developed three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead. Evil Dead Rise doesn't currently have a release date though is expected to debut on HBO Max later this year.
ComicBook

AEW's Sting Becomes A Jedi in This Hilarious Star Wars Edit

AEW decided to join in on the fun of Star Wars Day this year by editing a clip of Sting wielding his trademark baseball bat against the AFHO. By editing the bat into a lightsaber, it now looks like "The Icon" mows down Private Party before threatening Andrade and The Bunny on the entrance ramp. The company's social media accounts also uploaded a few designs of various wrestlers wielding lightsabers, including Hangman Page, MJF, Dr. Britt Baker and Jade Cargill.
B98.5

A Series On the VFX Artists Behind ‘Star Wars’ Is Coming to Disney+

Visual effects artists typically toil far away from the spotlight. Sometimes if they do their job properly, their work is totally invisible. As a result, they rarely get the credit they deserve. In modern Hollywood, they are totally indispensable and largely unappreciated. But now Disney+ is getting a new documentary...
Decider.com

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Merch Is The Best Way To Celebrate May The Fourth

May The Fourth is finally here, and this Star Wars Day just keeps getting better and better. Not only did Disney release the latest trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the deals for hot Star Wars items are here for one day only. So, while we’re drooling for the latest trailer and speculating what adventures Kenobi are going to get up to, we absolutely are picking up everything and anything Star Wars-related to celebrate.
Parade

Your Roadmap to a Galaxy Far, Far Away! Get Answers to All Your Star Wars Timeline Questions

You don’t need the force to navigate the Star Wars universe, but a timeline might come in handy. Since the original trilogy first took fans to a galaxy far, far away in the late ’70s and early ’80s, the sci-fi franchise, created by George Lucas, has expanded to include a prequel trilogy, a sequel trilogy, standalone films, in addition to animated and live-action series.
WDW News Today

NEW Luminara Unduli and Reforged Asajj Ventress Legacy Lightsaber Hilts Debuts for May the 4th at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Two new legacy lightsaber hilts have arrived at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities for May the 4th this year — Jedi Master Luminara Unduli’s saber and Asajj Ventress’ reforged saber. Luminara Unduli Legacy Lightsaber...
ComicBook

Is Alexander the Great a Kang Variant? Moon Knight Boss Responds to Popular Theory

He Who Remains was introduced in the closing moments of Loki, introducing an entirely new concept to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Played by Jonathan Majors, the character appeared as a variant (or extradimensional version) of Kang, the iconic time-traveling Marvel villain that often finds himself opposite the Fantastic Four. That's why it's a bit peculiar come Moon Knight, one of the henchmen featured in the show donned the likeness of Rama-Tut on his jacket. In the Marvel source material Rama-Tut, again, is another variant or identity used by ol' Kang the Conqueror.
ComicBook

New AEW Series Confirmed for TBS

A new AEW series is coming to TBS in the near future, as confirmed by WarnerMedia's Ringleaders on Tuesday. The property sent out an email asking fans what they want the new series to be called, offering up a description of what it will be — "AEW's top performers are ushering in a new behind-the-scenes wrestling series like no other... Every episode will track our core cast on the road at AEW events as they try to hold onto the titles they have or win back the ones they've lost, with everything culminating at the biggest Pay-Per-View event of the year. They all hope to walk away champions, but there aren't enough belts for everybody. Heroes will rise, villains will fall, champions will be crowned... and with more access, more star talent, and more drama than ever before, we'll see it all through the eyes of the biggest names in the company."
