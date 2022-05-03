ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Work from home, but if you do, we’ll cut your pay by 20%, law firm tells staff

By Chloe Taylor
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11OsRd_0fRZd2q000

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

A global law firm has offered its employees the option to work from home permanently — but only if they take a 20% pay cut.

Many companies are struggling to encourage their workforce back into the office as COVID restrictions are increasingly being eased in cities all over the world.

A recent survey found that 76% of Apple employees were unhappy with the tech giant’s return-to-office policy, which requires corporate workers to be in the office once a week.

Meanwhile, only around half of Goldman Sachs employees showed up to work at the company’s Manhattan headquarters when the office reopened in March, despite CEO David Solomon’s famous belief that remote work is “an aberration that we’re going to correct as quickly as possible.”

Stephenson Harwood, a British law firm with offices in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, told Fortune that during the pandemic, it hired people for roles in London who were based outside of the capital on smaller salaries.

In the U.K., it is common for employees to have “London weighting” incorporated into their salaries to compensate for the increased costs associated with living and working in the capital.

Stephenson Harwood told Fortune that the option to work under a fully remote arrangement — where workers are never required to be in the office but earn less — was recently offered to all of its existing employees.

This means a newly qualified lawyer, for example, with a starting salary of £90,000 ($112,000), would earn £72,000 ($90,000) if they chose to work from home full time.

A spokesperson for the company said it had a hybrid working policy in place for workers who chose not to take up the offer, under which employees had the option to work remotely for up to two days a week without their salaries being affected.

Stephenson Harwood believed this policy “strikes the right balance,” the spokesperson said, adding that it was consistent with the policies of many law firms in London.

“We see value in being in the office together regularly, while also being able to offer our people flexibility,” they added.

While a number of big-name companies, including Airbnb, Twitter and Spotify, will allow their employees to work from home permanently for no reduction in salary, many managers have been critical of remote work.

A recent survey found that 77% of managers were willing to fire employees or cut their pay if they refused to return to the office.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work From Home#Law Firms#Covid#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
MarketWatch

I’m 61, left my job due to medical reasons, and made $150,000 from the sale of my home. I’d like to work for at least another 5 years. Can I still retire? If so, how?

I recently sold my house and had to leave my job due to a medical issue that was easily resolved, and I am now fine. I have approximately $150,000 in my checking account from the sale of my house. I am unsure what to do with this and have considered contacting a financial adviser. I will be turning 62 in May.
ECONOMY
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
Fortune

Fortune

122K+
Followers
6K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy