Jefferson County bus overturns on I-64, 17 students hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A Jefferson County Public School district bus overturned Tuesday morning with 22 individuals inside.

JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said bus number 2015 was traveling westbound on I-64 near Watterson Expressway around 7:15 a.m. when it hydroplaned and overturned.

At the time of the accident, the bus contained the driver and 21 students from three different schools including Manual High School, Noe Middle School, and Meyzeek Middle School.

Spokesperson Callahan indicated that 17 of the 21 students were admitted to hospitals in the area including Norton Children’s Hospital Downtown, Norton Children’s Brownsboro, and Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital, but stated that no serious injuries have been reported with the students or driver.

“We are so thankful that from the reports we are getting that these kids do not have serious injuries,” said Callahan.

JCPS said they have a complete list of students that were admitted to hospitals and that parents should contact their child’s school for more information.

