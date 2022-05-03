ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RHONJ star ‘FIRED from full-time role’ as producers seek three new cast members amid ratings crisis

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

REAL Housewives of New Jersey has reportedly fired one its stars from her full-time role ahead of the show’s upcoming reunion episodes.

With the cast member’s demotion, producers have decided to test out a few new women to take over her place as a main star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WEYok_0fRZcW5w00
One of the main Real Housewives of New Jersey stars has reportedly been fired from her full-time role Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFrS4_0fRZcW5w00
Reports claim Jackie Goldschneider has been demoted from full-time to just the role of 'friend of' Credit: Getty

According to Queens of Bravo, Jackie Goldschneider has been demoted from a full-time housewife to just a “friend of.”

She had been a main cast member on RHONJ for seasons 9 through 12.

As her role on the reality series has been lessened, the search for new women to take her spot has begun.

Producers are reportedly looking close to home and have started to test out individuals already connected to RHONJ’s main stars.

Friends of Melissa Gorga’s, Margaret Josephs’, and Teresa Giudice’s are all being considered.

RHONJ Obsessed reports that filming will begin later this month.

They added that the names of the three women being tested for permanent positions on the show are Rachel (Melissa’s friend), Jennifer (Margaret’s pal), and Danielle (Teresa’s friend).

This all comes as another installment of the Real Housewives franchise has been going through some major shake-ups.

In March, it was announced that the entire cast of Real Housewives of New York had been fired as Andy Cohen and other producers look to reboot the series from scratch.

In an interview with Variety, Bravo boss Andy dished on all of the changes coming to the franchise.

After a low-rated season last year, which ended without even having a reunion, he told the outlet: “You know that we’re at a crossroads for RHONY.

“We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.”

The top priority for rebooting RHONY, according to him, is making sure the cast properly reflects the “diverse” city it’s set in.

The Watch What Happens Live host said: “We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country.

“We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

A production start date has not yet been decided as they are focused on getting the cast just right first.

The decision to reboot the show came after lower ratings than usual, as well as negative fan reactions.

"I think that if you look at any series, where the ratings are declining week to week as the series goes on, and the viewer feedback is growing disenchanted on social media, etc. — I think that was a big red flag for us," Andy said.

While plans for the flagship series include firing the whole cast and starting anew, fans will still get to see some of their favorite RHONY stars back on the network.

Bravo is working on a second edition – a spinoff that will feature ex cast members from the throughout the years.

There are currently two titles being used for internal communications regarding the spinoff, RHONY: Throwback and RHONY: Legacy.

Andy did not reveal which of the show's former stars might appear on the new series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7wVj_0fRZcW5w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8Sn4_0fRZcW5w00

Andy said of the spinoff: “Our loyal fans have spoken as to what they want to see and what they don’t want to see — and we’ve taken that all into account.

“And this is a series where you’re going to expect to see fan-favorites from the show’s great history.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtgUC_0fRZcW5w00
RHONJ producers are now searching for a new cast member and are testing out friends of the show's stars, including one of Teresa Giudice’s pals Credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vk3mz_0fRZcW5w00
One of Margaret Josephs' friends is also reportedly being considered Credit: Getty

