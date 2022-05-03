ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mother shoots sons in their beds; faced eviction after not paying $11,000 in rent, authorities say

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140b0W_0fRZbihZ00

A Pennsylvania mother has been charged after being accused of shooting her two sons in their beds.

Trinh Nguyen, 38, is charged with shooting her 13- and 9-year-old boys in the head as they lay in their beds Monday morning, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Nguyen is also accused of trying to shoot her neighbor, who happens to be her ex-husband’s nephew, but her gun did not fire.

“Trinh Nguyen handed him a box of photos outside of the residence and asked him to give the box to her ex-husband whom he worked with. When (he) turned around to face Nguyen, he saw Nguyen pointing a black revolver to his face. Nguyen then pulled the trigger two times, but by the grace of God, the gun did not fire,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said, according to WPVI.

The man disarmed her by wrapping her in “a bear hug,” officials said, according to WPVI.

She then drove off but was eventually caught about two hours later.

Law enforcement took her to an area hospital because it appeared that she was under the influence of drugs, Weintraub said, according to WPVI.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known, but police are continuing their investigation, the Inquirer reported.

Officials said that Nguyen had been in a court fight with her landlord, Corinna Tini-Melchiondo, for several months, accused of not paying more than $11,000 in rent. A judge had ruled in the landlord’s favor and ordered Nguyen and her family to leave the home by Tuesday.

Tini-Melchiondo is the sister of Nguyen’s ex-husband Ed Tini, the Inquirer reported. She is also the mother of the man that Nguyen is accused of trying to shoot, the Courier Times reported.

Nguyen lived in a part of a duplex shared by the Melchiondo family.

Nguyen is charged with four counts of felony attempted homicide and one count of possessing an instrument of crime, which is a misdemeanor, the Courier Times reported.

Her sons were not expected to survive and were being kept alive until their organs could be donated. Once that happens, the charges against Nguyen will be upgraded to homicide, Weintraub said, according to WPVI.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Wpvi
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WECT

Sheriffs arrest man for allegedly raping 9-year-old child

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday, April 22, for allegedly raping a minor. Danny Matthew Goodman, a 54-year-old from Bolivia, Brunswick County, was charged with Rape of a Child by an Adult and Indecent Liberties with Child for the alleged offenses which began in September 2015 when the victim was nine years old.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

'Squatter' living inside home rent-free tells her side

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A Zillow listing went viral recently because of an unusual feature. The Virginia home sold for $800,000, and the listing says the house came with a woman and her daughter living in the basement, rent free.
VIRGINIA STATE
WEAR

Three men caught on video carrying body from Florida home, sheriff says

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WPEC) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it's searching for three men caught on video carrying a body out of a home in Davenport, Florida. According to detectives, the victim was Xavier Antonio Johnson, 29, of St. Petersburg. Authorities said Johnson was fatally shot during a drug deal inside a home he was renting.
DAVENPORT, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
64K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy