The World's Largest Yard Sale takes place this weekend on the Hamburg Fairgrounds! If you are going, there are some added things to do and see this year!. 2022 is going to offer some exciting events and this year's yard sale shoppers will have the chance to take part in a treasure hunt and have their own items appraised! Our friends from WorthPoint will be in Western New York this Friday and everyone is welcome to take part in the treasure hunt!

HAMBURG, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO