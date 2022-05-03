ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission swears in new chief of police

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission welcomed a new chief to the city police department.

Cesar Torres , 54, was officially sworn in as the Mission Police Chief in a ceremony held Monday night.

Draft ruling shows Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: report

Torres has been in law enforcement for 30 years. He previously served as Edinburg police chief from January 2019 to April 2021 and is in an ongoing lawsuit with Edinburg over the circumstances surrounding his departure from the department.

During his speech, Torres spoke of his background in the Rio Grande Valley and the struggle he faced being part of a migrant family.

“I’ve always wanted to be a police officer.”

Torres started off his career in law enforcement at the Mission Police Academy in 1990. Where he worked as K-9 handler for five and a half years. At that time he also got to work with the now- retired Chief Robert Dominguez.

Dominguez retired after serving the community of Mission for 35 years.

‘It’s bittersweet,’ Mission police chief reflects on retirement

Durign his speech Torres addressed Dominguez.

“Thank you. You left a legacy behind and as you said… you passed on the baton and I’m gonna take care of your folks.”

To watch the full swear-in ceremony click here.

