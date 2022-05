Kyle Brandt promised that he wasn't taking the honor of announcing one of the Bills' draft picks for granted. Here's the length he went to to make it great. Last week it was announced that Kyle Brandt from the NFL Network would be announcing the 89th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft for the Buffalo Bills. Immediately there were some fans who were put off. Not because he's not a fan, but more because he hasn't always been as loud about being a fan as he is now that they're good. The main problem that people had was that there were people who had been a fan for longer. People that had been through the really crappy years that maybe would have been a better choice.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO