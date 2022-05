Roman Reigns is currently Undisputed WWE Universal Champion (as he simultaneously holds the maximum titles of both SmackDown and Raw) and is without a doubt the absolute star of the company right now. Given that even at WrestleMania Backlash won't be giving away either belt, fans keep wondering (as they've been doing for a long time now) when and if the Tribal Chief will challenge his cousin The Rock for the title (or titles) at WrestleMania.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO