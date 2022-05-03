2022 Ohio May Primary: Your guide to Election Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/WTRF) — Tuesday is Primary Election Day across Ohio, where party members will decide who will represent them in November’s general election races.
The primary will decide who will face who for U.S. Senate ( Republicans and Democrats ), U.S. Representative to Congress , and statewide races for governor ( Republicans and Democrats ), attorney general , secretary of state , and others.
Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.The Spectrum: Primary election preview
Due to delays in Ohio’s redistricting process, races for Ohio Senator, Ohio Representative to the House, and members of the state central committee will not appear on the primary ballot, with those races being decided during a later primary election.
Primary Election Day 2022
Absentee voting by mail
The deadline for mailing absentee ballots was Monday, May 2. However, completed absentee ballots can be dropped off at your county board of elections before polls close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
If you requested an absentee ballot but choose to vote in person on election day, you must vote a provisional ballot.
Resources
There are many resources on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, that will make your trip to the polls easier:
- CLICK HERE for your sample ballot, once finalized
- CLICK HERE to find your polling location
- CLICK HERE to make sure you are actively registered to vote
Identification Requirements
Every voter, upon appearing at the polling place to vote, must give their full name and current address and provide proof of identity, according to the Ohio Secretary of State.
The forms of ID that may be used by a voter who appears at a polling place to vote on Election Day include:
- An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state ID card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct
- A military ID
- An original or copy of a current* utility bill with the voter’s name and present address
- An original or copy of a current* bank statement with the voter’s name and present address
- An original or copy of a current* government check with the voter’s name and present address
- An original or copy of a current* paycheck with the voter’s name and present address
- An original or copy of a current* other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address.
*Current is defined by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office as within the last 12 months.
Local information
Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 3.
Click or search for your county to go to the board of elections website where more information on voting including polling locations, ballot measures, and races can be found:
All of Ohio:
- Adams County
- Allen County
- Ashland County
- Ashtabula County
- Athens County
- Auglaize County
- Belmont County
- Brown County
- Butler County
- Carroll County
- Champaign County
- Clark County
- Clermont County
- Clinton County
- Columbiana County
- Coshocton County
- Crawford County
- Cuyahoga County
- Darke County
- Defiance County
- Delaware County
- Erie County
- Fairfield County
- Fayette County
- Franklin County
- Fulton County
- Gallia County
- Geauga County
- Greene County
- Guernsey County
- Hamilton County
- Hancock County
- Hardin County
- Harrison County
- Henry County
- Highland County
- Hocking County
- Holmes County
- Huron County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- Knox County
- Lake County
- Lawrence County
- Licking County
- Logan County
- Lorain County
- Lucas County
- Madison County
- Mahoning County
- Marion County
- Medina County
- Meigs County
- Mercer County
- Miami County
- Monroe County
- Montgomery County
- Morgan County
- Morrow County
- Muskingum County
- Noble County
- Ottawa County
- Paulding County
- Perry County
- Pickaway County
- Pike County
- Portage County
- Preble County
- Putnam County
- Richland County
- Ross County
- Sandusky County
- Scioto County
- Seneca County
- Shelby County
- Stark County
- Summit County
- Trumbull County
- Tuscarawas County
- Union County
- Van Wert County
- Vinton County
- Warren County
- Washington County
- Wayne County
- Williams County
- Wood County
- Wyandot County
