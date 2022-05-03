ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

Post-Skeleton (ex-Jazz June) prep debut EP (stream “Sea Isle City”)

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2020, The Jazz June frontman Andrew Low launched his new band Post-Skeleton, which also includes Jazz June guitarist Bryan Gassler, with the song "The Loudest." That was followed by "Cigs" earlier this year, and now Post-Skeleton are gearing up to release their debut EP, Everyone You Know Is Alone,...

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 280-Foot Go-Anywhere Explorer Yacht Has an Interior Like a Manhattan Loft

Click here to read the full article. Not all yachts are built to sit pretty. For some, it’s all about experiences and activities. When Guido Krass, founder of Australian shipyard SilverYachts, envisaged his 280-foot sports activity vessel Bold, a floating Range Rover is what came to mind. Now in its third year circumnavigating the world since its delivery, the yacht built for wild adventures is on the market for the first time. European industrialist Krass, with his business suits and glasses, doesn’t look like your typical explorer. But then, the all-aluminum, anthracite gray Bold doesn’t look like your typical yacht. Designed by...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thebrag.com

10 no-skip albums you need to listen to at least once, according to Reddit

Regardless of what genre they prefer, here are 10 albums everyone should listen to end-to-end, at least once, according to an AskReddit poll. Reddit may be a hellscape, but sometimes, you find gems that are worth taking a second look at. When they’re to do with exceptional music, we sit up and pay attention. A recent AskReddit thread on the website asked people the question: What album from 20+ years ago should everyone sit down, close their eyes, and listen to start to finish at least once in their lifetime, regardless of their normal music tastes?
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sea Isle City, NJ
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Robb Report

A Prime Jackson Pollock ‘Drip’ Painting Is Expected to Fetch $45 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s has unveiled an abstract painting by Jackson Pollock featuring the postwar painter’s signature ‘drip’ style that will be auctioned next month. Number 31 (1949) will hit the block during an evening sale in New York on May 12 dedicated to art produced in the 20th century. It is expected to fetch a price in excess of $45 million and will be offered without a guarantee. Pollock completed the work, which stands at 31-by-22-inches, in 1949, during a formative time in his career when he produced a series of drip paintings. The works would make him a standard...
VISUAL ART
Stereogum

Hercules & Love Affair – “One” (Feat. ANOHNI)

Back in February, Hercules & Love Affair — aka producer Andy Butler — announced a new LP, In Amber, the first project since 2017’s Omnion. Equally major is Butler teaming back up with ANOHNI, who famously co-wrote and sang on five songs from Hercules & Love Affair’s self-titled debut. We’ve already heard “Grace” and “Poisonous Storytelling,” and now it appears Hercules has dropped another album cut: “One.”
MUSIC
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Friend Club Records
Stereogum

CHAI – “Surprise”

The joyous, experimental Japanese group CHAI recently released their single “WHOLE” and collaborated with Sondre Lerche on his song “Summer In Reverse.” Today, CHAI have come out with a new single called “SURPRISE.” It’s a giddy song that manages to be soothing and explosive in equal measures, and it’s got an extremely colorful music video that the band shot with director Yoshio Nakaiso in Los Angeles.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Mall Grab – “Understand” (Feat. Turnstile’s Brendan Yates)

Mall Grab is Jordon Alexander, an adventurous Australian-born dance producer who’s based in London. Two years ago, Mall Grab got together with Turnstile, the best band in the world right now, to release Share A View, an album where Mall Grab reworked a bunch of the tracks from Turnstile’s great 2018 album Time & Space. Today, Mall Grab has announced his debut album, and he’s also shared a new collaboration with Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Music
Guitar World Magazine

Ian Hill reflects on 50 years of Judas Priest

In a half-century of the British heavy metal institution, Hill has seen it all – here, he talks about the influence of Jack Bruce, his rig over the years, and the band's staying power. Heavy metal fans of a certain age will remember the rise of Judas Priest, the...
ROCK MUSIC
operawire.com

Vache Baroque Festival Announces Ukraine Fundraiser

The Vache Baroque Festival has announced its Ukraine Fundraiser concert at Grosvenor Chapel in London on May 19, 2022. Featuring award-winning Kyiv-born pianist Sasha Grynyuk and a consort of Vache Baroque Singers, the program comprises music by Purcell and Baldassare Galuppi, along with 16th and 17th century Italian and English vocal music by Marenzio, Byrd, Dowland, Gibbons, and Handel.
FESTIVAL
TMZ.com

Giant 7-Foot Squid Washes Up on Beach in South Africa

Turns out people ain't the only thing hanging out on the shores of the beach in South Africa ... as evidenced by a giant squid that was discovered, measuring 7 feet!. A beachcomber, who goes by Ali Paulus on Instagram, posted about her finding of the extremely rare squid last week at Long Beach on the shore of South Africa.
ANIMALS
Complex

Folk Taps French artist Damien Poulain for ‘Everything Is Temporary’ Flag Project

Folk has linked up with French artist Damien Poulain to showcase its Everything Is Temporary, a flag-based project that focuses on three unique designs that question and explores the idea of home and belonging,. Shot by photographer Will Cooper Mitchell, the accompanying Everything Is Temporary editorial explores the meaning of...
DESIGN
American Songwriter

Review: Robin Trower Stays The Course on ‘No More Worlds To Conquer’

Those audio trademarks have always separated Robin Trower’s approach from that of other blues-rockers. Over the 50 years of his professional life, his style has seldom been about speedy fretwork, frenetic fingering, or showy acrobatics. Rather he relies on a simmering groove and reverb-drenched Hendrix-influenced shimmer slithering out of his guitar. Notes slide into passages, as Trower keeps a firm grasp on atmospherics, never overwhelming the listener with an aural onslaught and always leaving room for bass and drums to support his often overdubbed, generally spare and concise, six-string work.
MUSIC
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Celebrity and Spinal Tap Drummer, Ric Parnell Dies at 70

I will never forget the first time I ran into Ric Parnell. We were standing outside the Wilma waiting to get inside for a rock concert. In front of me stood someone who clearly meant a lot to many Missoulians. Every other person who walked past gave him a high five or a fist bump. I knew the person looked familiar, but I could not put my finger on it. Soon it dawned on me. It was "Mick Shrimpton" from Spinal Tap. I tapped him on the shoulder and said, "Hey Mick!" He turned around with a smile, a fist bump, and a British accent "It's Ric, nice to meet ya.. you wanker." It made my day. "Mick Shrimpton called me a wanker!"
MISSOULA, MT
Stereogum

Shabaka – “Black meditation”

Saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings is one of the key figures in the exploding London jazz scene right now. Hutchings is essentially the leader of Sons Of Kemet, the Comet Is Coming, and Shabaka And The Ancestors, and he’s also played with acts like Sun Ra Arkestra and Floating Points. On his own, he also releases music as just Shabaka. Later this month, he’ll release Afrikan Culture, his first solo EP.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Drumming, drones and drifting bliss: 10 of Klaus Schulze’s greatest recordings

Tangerine Dream – Journey Through a Burning Brain (1970) Klaus Schulze’s first appearance on vinyl was as a drummer in the nascent Tangerine Dream, a band that bore no resemblance whatsoever to the Tangerine Dream who were famed in the mid-70s for their beatless, beatific electronic epics. The frazzled, occasionally terrifying contents of their debut album Electronic Meditation sounded like early Pink Floyd with all the songs removed and the freeform experimentation cranked up to 11. The second track, Journey Through a Burning Brain, features atonal guitar soloing, vast swells of menacing organ, someone doing something supremely nerve-jangling with a flute and Schulze’s battering drums fading in and out of the mix. If this was psychedelia, it was psychedelia from long after the flower-power dream had curdled, reflecting the turbulent state of West Germany in the late 60s.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy