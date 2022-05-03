Murrells Inlet man accused of murder booked into jail

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of murdering a 76-year-old and injuring a woman has been booked into jail.

James W. Lewis, 46, of Murrells Inlet, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, malicious injury, burglary and other assault charges after a shooting on Wednesday, according to booking records. He remained incarcerated, as of Tuesday morning.

James Thomas, of Defiance, Ohio, was killed in the shooting. A 47-year-old woman was also shot, according to deputies. Lewis was also shot, although it is unclear how he became injured.

Lewis is accused of shooting the two at Murrells Inlet home. Deputies knew him from previous encounters.

Lewis was found on the ground in front of the home, according to law enforcement records. After seeing that a back door was open, deputies entered the home, found Thomas in the hallway and heard a woman screaming for help.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Thomas died at the scene.

Lewis was also treated at a hospital and was booked into jail Monday night after he was released.

