My children will tell you that I’m the queen of trite and clichéd remarks, so I’ll try not to disappoint. "You can take the girl out of the city, but you can’t take the city out of the girl.” So was my thought Friday afternoon as my husband and I exited the Lincoln Tunnel into Manhattan. While I could feel his angst when I told him our plans, I was excited. He is a country boy. Cherishing our rural lifestyle in the Poconos doesn’t preclude me from occasionally missing stomping around Manhattan, where I frequented on "skipped school” days while in high school.

25 DAYS AGO