Three-year-old hits parents with vehicle in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two Utah parents have been injured after their 3-year-old son accidentally ran into them with a vehicle on Monday night.

North Ogden Police says a three-year-old boy got into his parents’ car while they were busy with yard work outside.

As the child was sitting inside, the vehicle started moving forward and rolled across the street, eventually crashing into a neighbor’s garage.

When the parents noticed the moving car, police say they ran towards the vehicle. At that moment, the vehicle staring rolling backwards and ran into both the mother and the father.

Authorities say the father suffered a leg injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The mother did not sustain any serious injuries after the ordeal.

The child was not reportedly injured during the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.