Expeditors outperforms Q1 forecasts despite being hobbled by cyberattack

By John Kingston
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpeditors International managed to beat Wall Street consensus and make more money than last year’s first quarter despite a cyberattack in February and a notable drop in the amount of tonnage the company handled. Expeditors (NASDAQ: EXPD), a 3PL that moves freight via air and ocean, earned $2.05...

Werner beats in Q1, expects ‘washout’ for carriers dependent on spot market

Werner Enterprises maintained its 2022 outlook on a call with analysts Tuesday after the market closed. Management from the company noted that freight demand for its one-way truckload fleet was strong to start the quarter but “moderated in March from strong to very good.”. Werner (NASDAQ: WERN) reported first-quarter...
INDUSTRY
Chip shortage fears chill Class 8 truck orders in April

Class 8 truck orders fell to their lowest level in seven months in April. Manufacturers, wary about ongoing supply chain disruptions, held off accepting bookings as they fret over how many trucks they can deliver in 2023. On a preliminary basis, truck makers accepted 15,400 to 15,800 new orders. That’s...
INDUSTRY
Echo adds expedited LTL, temperature-controlled warehouses in latest deal

Echo Global Logistics announced Thursday it has entered an agreement to acquire cold chain and less-than-truckload transportation provider Roadtex Transportation. Somerset, New Jersey-based Roadtex operates a network of 32 cold storage facilities, providing expedited, temperature-controlled LTL transportation. The company’s food-grade cross-docking terminals also offer contract logistics services. The Roadtex network provides one-day service to 85% of the U.S. population. Its primary customers operate in the confectionery, food, nutrition and pharmaceutical industries.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

As the Nasdaq Falls Again, These 2 Stocks Are Climbing

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been increasingly violent in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Mirum Pharmaceuticals's Earnings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.34. Mirum Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
STOCKS
Run your RFP for free with MVMNT

Now is the time for shippers to run or rerun their annual RFPs as spot market rates continue to fall toward or below contract rates. “Freight volumes typically begin to trend upward in the spring compared to the winter, but that’s something that we haven’t seen this year,” said Michael Colin, founder and CEO of MVMNT.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway are once again outperforming the stock market. Apple is one big reason but these other 10 stocks also helped

During the long, tech-driven bull market, you may have seen more than one article suggesting Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s investing style was no longer valid. With Buffett leading the conglomerate’s annual meeting on April 30, this is a good time to take a fresh look at Berkshire’s performance. The notion that Buffett is outdated may itself be outdated.
STOCKS
Cummins expects to keep raising prices to keep up with inflation

Cummins Inc. posted record Q1 sales because it charged more for new products than the cost of material Net income fell in part because of a $158 million write-off for indefinitely suspending business in Russia. The engine maker, rapidly transforming to multiple forms of alternative power production, said business in...
BUSINESS
Large truckload carriers say recent downturn not hurting them

While a host of unfavorable freight data points appeared by the end of the first quarter, with trend lines declining further to start the second quarter, many executives at the nation’s largest trucking companies are presenting a much rosier outlook than the data suggests. During the first-quarter earnings season, management teams from publicly traded carriers acknowledged softness in the spot truckload market but said the loosening in capacity won’t likely hurt them.
INDUSTRY
Benchmark diesel price hits all-time record; market signaling it isn’t done

On the day the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration benchmark diesel price hit its all-time high, the futures market plowed ahead with a significant increase, signaling that the upward moves may not be done. An increase of 34.9 cents a gallon brought the DOE/EIA average weekly retail price up to...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Marriott Shares Gain On Q1 Earnings Beat, Resumed Dividend

Marriott International Inc MAR reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 81.3% year-on-year, to $4.2 billion, beating the consensus of $4.11 billion. Comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 96.5% worldwide, 99.1% in the U.S. & Canada, and 88.5% in international markets, compared to Q1 FY21. Comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR declined...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

ConocoPhillips profit beats estimates as production falls slightly short, boosts shareholder returns program by $2 billion

Oil giant ConocoPhillips COP, -0.96% said Thursday it had net income of $5.8 billion, or $4.39 a share, in the first quarter, up from $1.0 billion, or 75 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $3.27, ahead of the $3.17 FactSet consensus. The company did not offer a revenue number, but said production in the quarter came to 1,747 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, or MBOED, up 220 MBOED from the year-earlier period. The FactSet consensus was for 1,755 MBOED. The company said it expects second-quarter production of 1.67 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, or MMBOED, to 1.73 MMBOED, "reflecting the impacts of seasonal turnarounds planned in Europe and Canada as well as weather impacts experienced during April in the Bakken." For the full year, it expects production of about 1.76 MMBOED, a net reduction of about 25 MBOED from acquisitions and dispositions closed as of May 5. The FactSet consensus is for 1.78 MBOED in the second quarter and full-year production of 1.78 MBOED. The company expects its 2022 operating capital to come to $7.8 billion, up from prior guidance of $78.2 billion. It announced an additional $2 billion to its capital returns to shareholders program, boosting it to $10 billion. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 46% in the year to date, while the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

