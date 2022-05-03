Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall; Tate The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi Northeastern Tate County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 359 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marianna, or 13 miles west of Wall Doxey State Park, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Holly Springs, Wall Doxey State Park, Red Banks, Marianna, Potts Camp, Wakefield, Waterford, Aiken, Higdon, Watson, Gilton, Chulahoma, Lake Center, Galena, Victoria, Hudsonville, Wyatte, New Garden, Thyatira and Atway. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0