Jonathan Turley spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the impact on the Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked majority opinion striking down Roe v. Wade will have. Turley calls this the greatest security breach in the Supreme Courts history and is not sure the court will recover. Turley says he has no doubt the opinion is genuinely written by Justice Alito because it reads exactly like his style and the Supreme Court is not denying its legitimacy. What is interesting to Turley is the person who leaked the draft is facing a choice when they are questioned by the FBI, either admit they are the leaker and face disbarment and other professional consequences or lie and face criminal charges. Turley also discussed the ramifications overturning Roe v. Wade will have on states and why he feels for most people in the United States, abortion is going to remain protected simply as a matter of state as opposed to federal law.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO