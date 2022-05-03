ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Jamesville-DeWitt softball routs ESM, splits battles with Auburn

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago

CENTRAL NEW YORK – The weather cooperated, so the Jamesville-DeWitt and East Syracuse Minoa softball teams would meet for the first time last Tuesday afternoon, renewing their neighborhood rivalry.

And while the Spartans carried reasonable expectations into the game, the Red Rams dashed them in a hurry, producing at the plate throughout an 18-2 victory.

A three-run first inning got J-D in front, but the big rallies came later, the Rams batting around in a six-run fourth inning and eight-run sixth inning while capitalizing on six ESM errors.

Emma White went three-for-four, scoring twice. Emily Bulone drove in three runs as Kate Dorazio, Stella White, Kaira McMahon and Miriam Zoghby had two RBIs apiece. Morgan Ransom and Natalie Quonce led ESM, each getting two hits.

J-D was far more motivated, though, for the two games it would play later in the week against Auburn, the team that dethroned the Red Rams in last June’s Section III Class A title game.

And the first encounter in Auburn featured more frustration for the Rams, who could not hold on to two different leads and lost, 6-3, to the Maroons.

In the top of the second, J-D scored twice, only to have Auburn answer it in the bottom of the fourth with Elise Clifford’s two-run home run. The two sides then traded fifth-inning runs as Bulone drove in the go-ahead run, but again the Maroons got back even.

Finally, in the bottom of the sixth Auburn put two on base and Elise Marinelli drove them home with a clutch triple, then scored herself. J-D could not answer it.

However, the two sides gathered again 24 hours later on the Rams’ home turf, and both teams scored more runs – but J-D would prevail, 11-8, meaning the two sides were dead-even having each scored 14 times in their encounters.

The rematch was 1-1 when a wild fourth inning ensued. Auburn scored seven times to take an 8-1 lead, but the Rams nearly matched it with six runs of its own.

Just as important, J-D, trailing 8-7, this time took its turn with the winning rally as it plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth that the Maroons could not answer.

Bulone again was a force, her two triples and a double leading to five RBIs as Emma White drove in two runs. Dorazio, Zoghby, Amanda Aitken and Kayla McQuaid also drove in runs.

Before all this, J-D piled up runs in a 32-0 destruction of Fulton. An eight-run first inning was followed by 11-run outbursts in the second and fourth as Bulone notched six RBIs. Stella White drove in five runs, with Amanda Aitken getting three RBIs. Dorazio went five-for-five, scored six runs and joined McMahon with two RBIs.

ESM rebounded from the J-D loss by handling Fulton 16-1 on Thursday, which was yet another no-hitter for Olivia Goff, who struck out 11. Ava Burry broke out with three hits that led to a career-best five RBIs. Ransom smashed a home run and added three RBIs.

Then the Spartans got a 7-0 shutout of Whitesboro on Saturday afternoon, with all the runs coming in the first and third innings as Goff, aside from striking out 11 and holding the Warriors to five hits, got two RBIs at the plate. Burry, Madalynn Ryan and Sara Brefka also drove in runs.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus softball takes 1-0 defeat to Liverpool

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Unbeaten against local opposition heading into the last full week of April, the Marcellus softball team finally suffered a setback – but even here, it proved exciting. Liverpool clashed with the Mustangs last Monday afternoon, and it turned into a classic pitcher’s duel between...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cicero-North Syracuse, Liverpool softball both absorb defeats

After splitting its first two games this spring, the Cicero-North Syracuse softball team would take the measure of the reigning Section III Class B champions from Marcellus. And the Northstars didn’t have any problems at the plate against the Mustangs. The issue was that it could not hold on to a late lead and lost by a score of 10-9.
LIVERPOOL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Auburn, NY
Sports
City
Fulton, NY
City
Whitesboro, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Boys lacrosse Lakers split pair of games, take loss to Homer

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A string of early-week high school boys lacrosse games fell victim to the winter snowstorm that forced a long wait for all the turf fields to get cleared. Once that ended, games resumed on Thursday, with area teams taking some setbacks, including Skaneateles, who was upended by Homer in a 12-4 defeat.
HOMER, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt boys lacrosse takes defeat to Victor

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A quiet early schedule for the Jamesville-DeWitt boys lacrosse team gave away to bigger challenges that included last Thursday night’s showdown with Section V powerhouse Victor. Having gone through many showdowns with the Blue Devils through the years, the Red Rams were quite aware of what it was about to face […]
JAMESVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esm#Spartans#The Red Rams#Morgan Ransom#Maroons
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville-Manlius track teams sweep Henninger, Corcoran

CENTRAL NEW YORK – This was the week where most of the area’s high school track and field teams were set to enter league competition. And that included Fayetteville-Manlius, who swept both sides of a three-team meet with Henninger and Corcoran before it faced tougher SCAC Metro division opponents. On the girls side for the […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

Track and field Mustangs, Lakers, Eagles gain victories

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Fortunately for area high school track and field teams, the snow cleared out and melted in time for some of them to have their league openers. While Westhill had to push back its meet against Cazenovia, Marcellus was able to take on Christian Brothers Academy and pull off an impressive sweep.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt baseball win streak ended by Cortland

CENTRAL NEW YORK – As the April school break ended, area high school baseball teams were set to tackle the heart of their respective league schedules – at least until the snow returned. Yet there was enough time last Monday for a couple of games, including one where Jamesville-DeWitt took on Auburn, a sectional Class […]
CORTLAND, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia girls track and field second at VVS Invitational

By Kurt Wheeler VERONA – The Cazenovia girls track and field team scored in 15 of 18 events to earn 91 points and a second place finish among 14 teams at last Saturday’s Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Invitational. Only Class A power East Syracuse-Minoa (141) outscored the Lakers as the team achieved 26 new season-best performances during the […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Girls golf teams get underway as weather warms

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Just two days after a heavy snowstorm, it had melted enough for area high school girls golf teams to start their cycle of league matches. And a big win was attained right away by Westhill when it took on traditional OHSL power Christian Brothers Academy and pulled out a 213-214 decision over the Brothers.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baseball, softball Lakers both pick up big wins

CENTRAL NEW YORK – It finally cleared up and dried up for the Cazenovia baseball team to resume OHSL Liberty division action late in the week, and the Lakers didn’t waste the opportunity. Meeting Jordan-Elbridge last Friday at Cortland’s Gutchess Field, the Lakers simply unloaded in the five...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy