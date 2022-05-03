ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, AR

Henderson chancellor proposes exigency plan, academic restructuring to ASU System Board of Trustees

By Bren Yocom
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Henderson State University Chancellor Chuck Ambrose announced yesterday an academic reorganization recommendation designed to enhance student success, address community-based workforce needs and produce critical financial savings for the institution’s future. Both the chancellor’s recommendation and a plan submitted by the Financial Exigency Committee will...

