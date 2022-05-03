Henderson chancellor proposes exigency plan, academic restructuring to ASU System Board of Trustees

When adjunct professors are paid per class—often making less than $3,500 per course—all the effort that goes into those courses can feel like unpaid, and under-appreciated work. On top of all the time spent actually teaching and grading, they spend time creating syllabi, writing lecture slides, and coming up with classroom exercises. But, on Course Hero, long a resource for students looking for study materials, college-level educators have gotten a chance to supplement their incomes by uploading their own course materials and learning resources—and to learn from other instructors, too—through a program called Educator Exchange.

