Intruders Attempt To Pry Doors Open

Officers dealt with multiple reports of people attempting to gain entry into buildings.

Just after 9 am, the Salvation Army Family Store said someone attempted to pry open their back door. Nothing was missing from the store.

Police said it was impossible to tell if someone actually attempted to get into the store. They noted minor damage to the door but said it could be normal wear and tear.

Thirty minutes later, a Baird Avenue resident reported someone attempted to pry open the side door of his home.

He provided officers with surveillance video of the incident.